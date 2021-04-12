Ballard girls take second at Ellingson Invitational: Boys pick up three medals at Gilbert

The Ballard girls placed second as a team and the boys earned one silver and two bronze medals at the Lindsey Ellingson Invitational April 6 at Gilbert and the Bomber boys also won a bronze medal and placed fourth in two events at the Nevada Co-Ed Invitational April 8 in Nevada.

The Ballard girls won the distance medley, shuttle hurdle and 4 X 800-meter relays at the Ellingson Invitational. They also picked up individual gold medals from Shewaye Johnson, Caitlin Maher, Ava Vance, Allison Baker and Noel Boettger in scoring 134 points to take second out of seven teams behind Roland-Story's 160 points.

Katie Tollefson, Molly Ihle and Kate Miller teamed with Johnson to win the distance medley in 4:30.19. The Bombers blew away Gilbert’s time of 5:00.88 for first place.

Rori Olson, Alexis Kluender and Reagan Bartlett joined up with Baker to win the shuttle hurdle in 1:17.79. Roland-Story took second in 1:18.76.

Kate Huisinga, Mya Ehresman and Josie Fleischmann teamed with Maher to place first in the 4 X 800 with a 10:35.25 showing. The Bombers easily beat South Hamilton’s runner-up time of 11:03.65.

Johnson won the 1,500 individually with a time of 4:47.58. Johnson finished well ahead of the 5:24.50 by Gilbert’s Abby McGuire for first place.

Huisinga placed third in the 1,500 after completing the race in 5:25.19.

Maher and Fleischmann went 1-2 in the 800. Maher won in 2:31.94 and Fleischmann ran a 2:34.25 to just edge out the 2:34.76 by Roland-Story's Elizabeth Ihle for second place.

Vance won her inaugural 3,000 race after crossing the finish line in 11:55.42 to beat the 12:12 by Gilbert’s Sophie Vanderpool for first. Baker won the 100 hurdles in 18.06, beating out the 18.25 by Perry’s Taylor Atwell, and Boettger finished the 400 hurdles in 1:22.38 to top the 1:23.73 by Roland-Story's Grace Dowling for first.

Cecilia Christensen took third in the discus for Ballard with a throw of 93 feet, three inches. Tollefson, Ihle, Ehresman and Carley Wilson placed third in the 4 X 200 with a 1:56.50 showing and Kluender, Wilson, Ihle and Boettger won bronze in the sprint medley with a time of 2:04.28.

The Ballard boys placed sixth at Gilbert with 41.5 points.

Blake Stover won a silver medal in the boys’ long jump for the Bombers. Stover jumped 18-8.75 to beat the 18-2 by Gilbert’s Trey Hanson for second behind the 20-6.75 jump by Roland-Story's Will Bunn.

Cael Estrem, Eli Rouse, Chance Lande and Austin Shoen ran a 4:04.96 in the distance medley to earn a bronze medal for the Ballard boys. Pella won in 3:38.45 and South Hamilton was second in 3:56.83.

Stover, Mason Murphy, Jaden Swain and Estrem took third in the 4 X 200 with a 1:40.31 showing. Roland-Story won in 1:32.91 and Pella placed second in 1:36.39.

The Ballard boys took eighth at the Nevada Co-Ed Invite with 24 points.

The distance medley team of Estrem, Rouse, Lande and Shoen had the top performance for the Bombers at Nevada. They ran a 4:10.97 to place third behind Gilbert (3:58.96) and Nevada (4:03.59).

Ballard took fourth in both the 4 X 200 and 4 X 400.

Stover, Murphy, Gabe Christensen and Estrem ran a 1:41.57 in the 4 X 200. Jakson Fleischmann, Jamison Witt, Rouse and Lande finished the 4 X 400 in 3:51.76.

Witt placed fifth in the open 400 with a time of 54.95. Stover, Murphy, Estrem and Witt teamed to take fifth in the sprint medley with a 1:44.97 effort.