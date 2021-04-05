Johnson, distance medley team keep rolling for Ballard girls: Johnson breaks own record in the 3,000

GRIMES – The Ballard girls’ track team received outstanding performances from Shewaye Johnson and its distance medley relay team once again at the Dallas Center-Grimes Classic Saturday.

Running at Grimes for the second time this season, Johnson once again set a school record in the 3,000-meter run and won the 1,500. The Bombers also took first in the distance medley relay.

Johnson clocked in at 9 minutes, 52.6 seconds in the 3,000 to defeat Iowa City Liberty’s Ashlyn Keeney by 36.43 seconds for first. Johnson’s time broke the Ballard record of 9:58.22 set in Grimes March 25 and she currently holds the state’s fastest time by over 21 seconds.

In the 1,500 Johnson came close to the school record with a winning time of 4:47.71. Johnson beat Pleasant Valley’s Lydia Sommer by 13.53 seconds for first and her time is second in the state by the 4:46.74 by old cross country rival Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle.

Katie Tollefson, Molly Ihle, Natalie Maher and Caitlin Maher teamed to win the distance medley for Ballard on Saturday. The Bomber quartet clocked in at 4:30.53 to beat Pella by 6.15 seconds for first.

Ballard also earned one bronze medal. The Bomber 4 X 800 team of Kate Huisinga, Mya Ehresman, Allison Vance and Josie Fleischman ran a time of 10:20.92 to place third behind Dallas Center-Grimes' 9:51.32 and Ames’ 10:20.40.

Rori Olson, Alexis Kluender, Reagan Bartlett and Allison Baker gave Ballard a fourth-place finish in the shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:19.65.

As a team Ballard placed eighth with 60 points. Southeast Polk won the team title with 127 points and Pleasant Valley was second with a score of 121.