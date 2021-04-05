C-M girls earn 10 top-five finishes at PCM Classic

MONROE – The Collins-Maxwell girls’ track team produced 10 top-five performances at the Prairie City-Monroe Classic March 30.

The Spartan girls took second in the 4 X 400-meter relay. Chloe Wierson also won an individual silver medal for Collins-Maxwell.

Marissa Boege, Erica Houge and Avery Fricke teamed with Wierson to win a silver medal in the 4 X 400 with a time of four minutes, 43.51 seconds. Davis County won in 4:37.77.

Wierson ran a 30.45 in the 200 to take second to the 28.79 by Davis County’s Cadan VanLaningham. Wierson and Houge went third and fourth in the open 400 with respective times of 1:09.44 and 1:11.17 to place behind only the respective 1:09.32 and 1:09.35 times by Davis County’s Charley Barnhart and Kallie Greiner.

Houge also took fifth in the high jump with a jump of 4-6. Fricke came in fifth in the 100 hurdles with an 18.85 showing and Meyaurah Pratt finished fifth in the 3,000 with a time of 13:52.

The Collins-Maxwell shuttle hurdle and sprint medley teams each took fourth with respective times of 1:23 and 2:14. Boege, Gracie Leslie, Hannah Kimberley and Fricke ran the shuttle hurdle and the medley was made up of Leslie, Boege, Houge and Wierson.

Karly Ruiz-Genovese, Kenzi Wierson, Ashlyn Davis and Leah Davis placed fifth in the 4 X 800 with a time of 13:01.

Collins-Maxwell took fifth out of eight teams in with 47 points. Davis County dominated the competition with 181.5 points and PCM was a distant second with 96.5.