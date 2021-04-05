Spartan, Bomber boys each win one event at Cub Relays: C-M places fifth in Class B

NEVADA - The Collins-Maxwell and Ballard boys’ track teams each won one event in Class B at the Cub Relays to open the outdoor season March 30.

The Collins-Maxwell boys received a gold medal from Rylee Scott in the shot put. A.J. Smith gave the Spartans two individual bronze medals and they also had four fourth and three fifth-place finishes.

Scott won the shot with a throw of 44 feet, eight inches. He defeated the 40-9 effort by Forest City’s Kaden Hagy for the victory in Class B.

Smith took third in both the 200 and 400-meter runs.

In the 200 Smith ran a time of 24.77 seconds to trail only Nevada’s Caeden DaSilva (22.82) and Forest City’s Xavier Holland (23.82). Smith completed the 400 in 56.34 to again finish behind DaSilva (54.14) and Holland (54.98).

Ethan Haus placed fourth for Collins-Maxwell in the 3,200 with a time of 11:48.04. Forest City’s Joe Hovinga won in 10:57.13 and West Marshall’s Nick Thompson (11:30.39) and Nevada’s Luis Lopez (11:31.84) were second and third respectively.

Luke Huntrods and Kaiden Martin were fourth and fifth respectively in the discus for Collins-Maxwell with throws of 112-9 and 101-3. The Spartan relay team of Jace Huntrods, Parker Lawrence, Brody Sampson and Smith placed fourth in both the 4 X 100 and sprint medley with respective times of 49.87 and 1:46.83.

Sampson took fifth in the high jump with a jump of 5-2. Kayden McKinney was fifth in the 110 high hurdles with a 19.24 showing.

Ballard won its gold medal in the distance medley relay. The Bomber team of Cael Estrem, Eli Rouse, Chance Lande and Austin Shoen ran a 4:15.67 to edge West Marshall’s 4:15.83 for first.

Jackson Fleischmann and Caleb Sparks joined Rouse and Lande to place third in the 4 X 400 with a time of 400:59. Iowa Falls-Alden won in 3:52.33 and Forest City was second in 3:54.95.

Blake Stover, Griffin Marlatt, Jaden Swain and Braiden Marlatt placed fifth in the 4 X 100 with a time of 50.69.

Individually, Shoen took fifth for Ballard in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.01.

Collins-Maxwell ended up placing fifth and Ballard eighth in the Class B team standings with respective scores of 245 and 136 points. Nevada won the team championship with a score of 384 and South Hardin was second with 359.5 points.