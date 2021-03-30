Bombers’ Johnson sets school record in first varsity meet: Wins 3,000 and 1,500

GRIMES – Shewaye Johnson had a debut for the Ballard girls’ track team at the Dallas Center-Grimes Early Bird Invitational March 25.

Johnson won both the 1,500 and 3,000-meter races during the meet.

Johnson set a new school record in the 3,000 with a time of nine minutes, 58.22 seconds. That time qualified her for the Drake Relays.

In the 1,500 Johnson clocked in with a winning time of 4:53.39. Teammate Kate Huisinga was second in 5:36.50.

Huisinga won one individual event for Ballard. She placed first in the open 400 with a 1:07.60 showing.

Ballard also won one relay event at the meet. The Bomber distance medley team of Molly Ihle, Carley Wilson, Natalie Maher and Caitlin Maher won in 4:40.67.

Ballard’s shuttle hurdle team of Rori Olson, Alexis Kluender, Ali Buban and Allison Baker took second in 1:21.75.