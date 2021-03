Ballard sophomore Shewaye Johnson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Johnson set a school record in the 3,000-meter run for the Ballard girls' track team in her first-ever varsity meet March 25 at the Dallas Center-Grimes Early Bird Invitational in Grimes. Johnson qualified for Drake in the even with a time of 9:58.22. She also won the 1,500 in 4:53.39.