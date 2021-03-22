Two Bomber boys named all-state by IPSWA: Drew makes 3A first team, Hermann second team

Ballard senior Connor Drew and junior Ashton Hermann were both recently given all-state recognition in boys’ basketball by the Iowa Print Writers Association.

Drew was a first-team pick in 3A. He put up 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for Ballard teak that placed second in 3A with a 25-2 record.

Pella’s Grant Nelson, Davenport Assumption’s Emarion Ellis, Dallas Center-Grimes' Luke Rankin, Monticello’s Justin Recker, Mount Vernon's Keaton Kutcher, Clear Lake’s Andrew Formanek and Glenwood’s Ryan Blum rounded out the rest of the 3A first team.

Hermann landed on the 3A second team. He averaged 16.2 points and 3.3 steals.

The other 3A second-team selectins were Knoxville’s Kieren Nichols, Spencer’s Karter Petzenhauser, DC-G's Cole Glasgow, Pella’s Karl Miller, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jake Layman, West Delaware’s Kyle Kelley and Clear Creek-Amana's Christian Withrow.

Waukee’s Tucker DeVries was named Mister Basketball by the IPSWA. The Drake recruit averaged 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the 4A state champions.