Six Bombers make all-RRC in boys' basketball: Drew, Hermann and Murphy land on first team

The Ballard boys’ basketball team placed six players on the all-Raccoon River Conference basketball teams in 2020-2021.

The Bombers, state runners-up in Class 3A, had three players chosen to the first team and one to the second team. They also had two named honorable mention after going 17-1 in the RRC to share the conference title with Perry.

Senior forward Connor Drew, junior forward Ashton Hermann and senior point guard Mason Murphy were the three Ballard players chosen to the first team by the conference coaches. Drew and Hermann were both unanimous selections.

During RRC play Drew averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and Hermann 15.7 points and 3.7 steals. Murphy put up 10.6 points and 4.9 assists per game.

The other players named to the all-RRC first team were Carroll’s Kaleb Booth and Tory Feldman, Bondurant-Farrar's Colby Collison, Gilbert’s Tanner Henningsen, North Polk’s Jevin Sullivan and Winterset’s Dawson Forgy and Levi Gurwell. Booth, Collison, Feldman and Sullivan were all unanimous choices.

Junior center Kale Krogh was the Bomber named to the all-RRC second team. In conference games Krogh averaged 8.4 points on incredible 76 % accuracy from the field along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The rest of the all-RRC second team was made up of Carroll’s Colby Christensen and Nick Macke, Gilbert’s Birk Hansen, Adel-Desoto-Minburn's Ethan Juergens and Tate Stine-Smith and Bondurant-Farrar's Braden Miller and Ben Trulson.

Senior guard Isaiah Peasley and junior guard Jacob Ihle were the two Ballard players named honorable mention.

Peasley shot 46 % from 3-point range and average 6.1 points and Ihle put up 3.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Ballard head coach Jeff Schertz was named the RRC Coach of the Year after leading Ballard to a share of its second straight conference title.

All-RRC boys’ basketball team teams

First team: Kaleb Booth (Jr.)*, Carroll; Colby Collison (So.)*, Bondurant-Farrar; Connor Drew (Sr.)*, Ballard; Tory Feldman (Sr.)*, Carroll; Ashton Hermann (Jr.)*, Ballard; Jevin Sullivan (Jr.)*, North Polk; Dawson Forgy (Jr.), Winterset; Levi Gurwell (Jr.), Winterset; Tanner Henningsen (Sr.), Gilbert; Mason Murphy (Sr.), Ballard.

*Denotes unanimous selection.

Second team: Colby Christensen (Sr.), Carroll; Birk Hanson (Jr.), Gilbert; Ethan Juergens (Sr.), A-D-M; Kale Krogh (Jr.), Ballard; Nick Macke (Jr.), Carroll; Braden Miller (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Tate Stine-Smith (Sr.), A-D-M; Ben Trulson (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar.

Honorable mention: Nathan Avery (Jr.), Winterset; Evan Behn (Jr.), Boone; Tegan Bock (Sr.), Boone; Sam Hlas (Jr.) A-D-M; Jacob Ihle (Jr.), Ballard; Easton Johnson (Sr.), Gilbert; Kelin Jones (Sr.), Carroll; Austin Parkins (So.), North Polk; Jacob Papesh (Sr.), Gilbert; Isaiah Peasley (Sr.), Ballard; Ryan Petersen (So.), Carlisle; Tate Sandvig (Sr.), Boone; June Rey Reisberg (Sr.), Perry.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Schertz, Ballard.

Final RRC standings

Ballard 17-1

Carroll 17-1

Winterset 10-7

Bondurant-Farrar 9-8

A-D-M 9-9

North Polk 9-9

Gilbert 8-9

Boone 6-12

Carlisle 2-16

Perry 0-15