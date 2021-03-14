SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ballard’s Drew, Hermann named to 3A all-tournament team

Joe Randleman
Tri-County Times
Ballard's Connor Drew (32) and Ashton Hermann (22) were both named to the Class 3A all-tournament team at the boys' state basketball tournament last week in Des Moines. Also selected were Pella's Karl Miller (left) and Grant Nelson (right) and Davenport Assumption's Emarion Ellis (not pictured). Nelson was named the team captain.

Two members of the Ballard boys’ basketball team made the Class 3A all-tournament team at the state tournament after leading the Bombers to a runner-up finish this past week in Des Moines. 

Connor Drew and Ashton Hermann were the two Bombers chosen.  

Drew, also an all-tournament pick in 2020, averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over three games – a 68-45 victory over Clear Lake in the quarter finals, a 74-65 win over Davenport Assumption in the semifinals and a 78-69 loss to Pella in the title game. Hermann ranked second in 3A at 20.3 points per game during the tournament and he shot 58.3 % from the field and averaged 3.0 steals. 

The other 3A all-tournament picks were Pella’s Karl Miller and Grant Nelson and Assumption’s Emarion Ellis. Nelson was named the team captain. 