Ballard’s Drew, Hermann named to 3A all-tournament team

Two members of the Ballard boys’ basketball team made the Class 3A all-tournament team at the state tournament after leading the Bombers to a runner-up finish this past week in Des Moines.

Connor Drew and Ashton Hermann were the two Bombers chosen.

Drew, also an all-tournament pick in 2020, averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over three games – a 68-45 victory over Clear Lake in the quarter finals, a 74-65 win over Davenport Assumption in the semifinals and a 78-69 loss to Pella in the title game. Hermann ranked second in 3A at 20.3 points per game during the tournament and he shot 58.3 % from the field and averaged 3.0 steals.

The other 3A all-tournament picks were Pella’s Karl Miller and Grant Nelson and Assumption’s Emarion Ellis. Nelson was named the team captain.