For area players named all-state in girls’ basketball by the IGCA

Four area girls’ high school basketball players were given all-state recognition for the 2020-2021 season by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Three members of Ballard’s state championship team were honored in Class 4A. Collins-Maxwell had one player chosen in 1A after the Spartans won the Iowa Star Conference South Division and reached the regional finals.

Molly Ihle, Brooke Loewe and Josie Fleischmann were the three Ballard players given all-state status by the IGCA. Ihle and Loewe were both named to the 4A first team and Fleischmann landed on the second team.

Ihle, a third-team all-state selection a year ago, averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists and steals apiece during the season. She was also one of the best man defenders on the perimeter in the entire state.

Loewe led Ballard in scoring at 10.7 points per game. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists.

The rest of the 4A first team was made up of Glenwood’s Madison Camden, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Abbie Draper, Creston’s Kelsey Field’s, Gilbert’s Ava Hawthorne, Bondurant-Farrar’s Katelyn Lappe and Central DeWitt’s Taylor Veach.

Fleischmann put up 10.1 points per game and made 85 3-pointers. She also averaged 1.3 steals.

Ballard head coach Kelly Anderson was named the 4A Coach of the Year by the IGCA after leading the Bombers to a 24-1 record and their first state championship since 2009.

Reagan Franzen was the Collins-Maxwell player given the all-state nod by the IGCA. Franzen was chosen to the 1A third team after averaging 18.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.0 steals as a do-it-all player for the Spartans.

The 1A first team was made up of Saint Ansgar’s Hali Anderson, Montezuma’s Elise Boulton, Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks and Molly Joyce, Exira-Elk Horn Kimballton’s Quinn Grubbs, Newell-Fonda's Ella Larson and Macy Sievers and Springville’s Lauren Wilson.