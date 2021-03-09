Ballard’s Ihle and Loewe chosen to 4A all-tournament team: Ihle named team captain

Ballard placed two players on the Class 4A all-tournament team at the girls’ state basketball tournament held last week in Des Moines.

Senior point guard Molly Ihle and junior shooting guard Brooke Loewe were named to the all-tournament team after leading Ballard to its first state championship since 2009. The Bombers pulled off a 38-27 win over Harlan in the quarterfinals, a 32-26 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes in the semifinals and a thrilling 47-45 win over Glenwood in Saturday’s championship game.

Ihle was named captain of the 4A all-tournament team. She averaged 7.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and was the anchor for Ballard’s elite defense, averaging 3.0 steals and playing fantastic man defense.

Loewe scored 16 points in the championship game and averaged 11.3. She also put up 4.0 steals per game.

The other 4A all-tournament selections were Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden, North Scott’s Ashley Fountain and Dallas Center-Grimes' Emma Miner.