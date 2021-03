Ballard senior Josie Fleischmann is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Fleischmann made 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the No. 2 Ballard girls past No. 13 North Polk in the 4A regional finals, 55-35, Feb. 23 at Huxley. The win qualified the Bombers for state.