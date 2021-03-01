Three Spartan boys make all-ISC South Division teams: Markley named to first team

Three members of the Collins-Maxwell boys’ basketball team were given all-Iowa Star Conference South Division recognition in 2020-2021.

Senior Mason Markley, sophomore Luke Huntrods and junior Weston Kahler were the three Spartans honored by the conference coaches.

Markley was named to the South Division first team. He was joined by Meskwaki’s Taurice Grant and Osceola Tyon, Baxter’s Cody Damman, GMG’s Avery Bryant and North Tama’s Gabe Kopriva.

Markley averaged 14.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in South Division games. Markley made 27 3-pointers against conference foes.

Huntrods landed on the second team. He was joined by Meskwaki senior Tiernan Wanatee, Baxter’s Rory Heer, GMG’s Jabari Woodbury, North Tama’s Adam Greiner and Colo-NESCO freshman Lucas Frohwein.

Huntrods averaged 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in conference games. He shot 42 % from the field.

Kahler was named honorable mention. Kahler put up 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Grant was named the South Division Player of the Year after averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in South Division games. Meskwaki head coach Garrett Bear was named the South Division Coach of the Year after leading the team to an unbeaten 14-0 conference record.

All-ISC South Division teams

First team: Taurice Grant (Sr.), Meskwaki; Osceola Tyon (Jr.), Meskwaki; Cody Damman (So.), Baxter; Avery Bryant (Sr.), GMG; Gabe Kopriva (Jr.), North Tama; Mason Markley (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell.

Second team: Tiernan Wanatee (Sr.), Meskwaki; Rory Heer (Jr.), Baxter; Jabari Woobury (Fr.), GMG; Adam Greiner (Jr.), North Tama; Luke Huntrods (So.), Collins-Maxwell; Lucas Frohwein (Fr.), Colo-NESCO.

Honorable mention: Carson Scroggins (So.), Baxter; Weston Kahler (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Tanner Ingle (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Kooper Gill (Jr.), GMG; Evan Nelson (Sr.), Meskwaki; Devin McKinley (Jr.), North Tama; Donovan Elmore (Jr.), Valley Lutheran.

Player of the Year: Taurice Grant, Meskwaki.

Coach of the Year: Garrett Bear, Meskwaki.

Final ISC South Division Standings

Meskwaki 14-0

Baxter 10-2

North Tama 7-5

Collins-Maxwell 6-6

GMG 4-8

Colo-NESCO 3-9

Valley Lutheran 0-13