Four C-M girls named all-ISC South Division: Franzen is Player of the Year

The Collins-Maxwell girls’ basketball team put four players on the all-Iowa Star Conference South Divisions teams after tying Baxter for the conference championship.

Seniors Reagan Franzen and Brooke Christie, junior Alexis Houge and freshman Erica Houge were the four Spartans given all-conference recognition by the conference coaches.

Franzen and Alexis Houge were named to the South Division first team. The rest of the team included Baxter’s Elie Tuhn and Lilie Vansice, Meskwaki’s Deandra Navarro and North Tama’s Rylee McLean.

Franzen was named the South Division Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals in conference games to help the Spartans finish 11-1 in the conference. Alexis Houge put up 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game and shot 44 % from the field.

Erica Houge was named to the South Division second team. The rest of the second team was made up of Baxter’s Sophie Meyer and McKenzie Eslinger, Colo-NESCO's Jenna Banks, Meskwaki’s Geanna Bear and GMG’s Emily Vaughn.

Erica averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals in conference games.

Christie was named honorable mention. She averaged 6.8 points and 2.2 assists and made 22 3-pointers.

Baxter’s Eric Padget was named South Division Coach of the Year.

All-ISC South Division girls’ basketball teams

First team: Elie Tuhn (Jr.), Baxter; Lilie Vansice (Jr.), Baxter; Reagan Franzen (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Deandra Navarro (Sr.), Meskwaki; Rylee McLean (Sr.), North Tama.

Second team: Sophie Meyer (Sr.), Baxter; McKenzie Eslinger (Sr.), Baxter; Erica Houge (Fr.), Collins-Maxwell; Jenna Banks (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Geanna Bear (Jr.), Meskwaki; Emily Vaughn (Sr.), GMG.

Honorable mention: Maddie Pierce (Sr.), Baxter; Brooke Christie (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Izabelle Voelker (Jr.), Colo-NESCO; Jenna Yilek (Jr.), GMG; Summer Youngbear (Jr.), Meskwaki; Abby DeBoef (Sr.), North Tama; Taylor Mauser (So.), Valley Lutheran.

Player of the Year: Reagan Franzen, Collins-Maxwell.

Coach of the Year: Eric Padget, Baxter.

Final ISC South Division standings

Collins-Maxwell 11-1

Baxter 11-1

Colo-NESCO 6-6

North Tama 5-7

Meskwaki 5-7

GMG 4-8

Valley Lutheran 0-12