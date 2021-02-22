Top-ranked Ballard boys top No. 3 DC-G: Bombers close out regular season with 66-55 win

GRIMES – The Ballard boys’ basketball team picked up a big statement victory to close out the regular season Feb. 18.

The Bombers, ranked first in Class 3A, traveled to Grimes to take on No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes. They used a big edge on the glass and from 3-point range to overcome a big deficit at the foul line to pull off an impressive 66-55 victory.

Ballard jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first quarter. The Bombers led by 10 at the half and 11 after three quarters and the Mustangs couldn’t make up any ground in the fourth quarter.

The Bombers improved to 20-1 with the victory. They outrebounded DC-G 33-17, including 9-2 on the offensive glass, and made 9 of 20 3-pointers.

Ballard also held DC-G to just 4 of 15 shooting from behind the arc. That helped Ballard shake off DC-G's big edge at the line – the Mustangs made 11 of 17 free throws and the Bombers only attempted two free throws.

The Bombers also prevailed despite only forcing three turnovers.

The ‘Run AMC’ trio of Ashton Hermann, Mason Murphy and Connor Drew combined for 52 points to lead Ballard. Hermann had 18 points, eight steals and one steal and block apiece, Murphy 15 points, five assists and four rebounds and Drew 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one block.

Sam Petersen tacked on eight points and one assist off the bench. Kale Krogh finished with four points and rebounds apiece plus two blocks and Jacob Ihle two points and one assist.

DC-G fell to 17-3. Luke Rankin had 16 points and six assists, Cole Glasgow 16 points and two steals and Bo Huston 12 points and three assists for the Mustangs.

Ballard 66, DC-G 55

B 16 16 19 15 – 66

DCG 7 15 18 15 – 55

Ballard (66) - Mason Murphy 6-9 0-0 15, Isaiah Peasley 0-2 0-1 0, Ashton Hermann 8-14 0-0 18, Connor Drew 7-20 1-1 19, Alex Upah 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Petersen 4-8 0-0 8, Kyler Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Colby Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Kade Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 28-57 1-2 66. 3-point field goals (9): Drew 4, Murphy 3, Hermann 2. Rebounds (33): Drew 11. Assists (15): Murphy 5. Steals (1): Hermann. Blocks (4): Drew 2. Fouls: 17.

DCG (55) - Bo Huston 3-4 4-5 12, Luke Rankin 7-15 1-1 16, Cole Glasgow 6-15 3-4 16, Jackson Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Seth Chumbley 1-2 0-2 2, Alex Thomas 2-6 1-2 5, Blake Perrin 1-1 0-0 2, Troy Peitzman 0-0 2-2 2, Traeton Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Ike Eddy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-46 11-17 55. 3-point field goals (4): Huston 2, Rankin, Glasgow. Rebounds (17): Thomas 8. Assists (10): Rankin 6. Steals (5): Rankin 2, Glasgow 2. Fouls: 9.

BOONE – Ballard secured a tie for the Raccoon River Conference championship Feb. 16 with a 64-47 victory at Boone.

The Bombers led by nine at the half then outscored Boone 19-8 in the third quarter to pull away and wrap-up a 17-1 run through the RRC. Ballard, ranked first in Class 3A, tied fifth-ranked Carroll for first in the conference standings.

Ballard held Boone to 35 % shooting from the field in the win. The Bombers also posted a huge 37-22 rebounding advantage.

Ashton Hermann scored 15 points, Connor Drew and Kale Krogh 11 apiece and Mason Murphy 10 for Ballard. Hermann also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Drew nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, Krogh eight rebounds and Murphy five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Evan Behn led Boone with a game-high 16 points. Nathaniel Winter added 11 points and four assists, Tegan Bock 10 points and four steals and Marcus McPartland 13 rebounds.

Ballard 64, Boone 47

Ballard 14 17 19 14 – 64

Boone 8 14 8 17 – 47

Ballard (64) - Mason Murphy 3-7 3-6 10, Sam Petersen 3-7 0-0 7, Isaiah Peasley 2-5 2-2 8, Ashton Hermann 5-13 4-7 15, Kade Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Drew 3-12 3-8 11, Jacob Ihle 1-1 0-1 2, Kale Krogh 5-6 1-1 11. Totals: 22-51 13-26 64. 3-point field goals (7): Peasley 2, Drew 2, Murphy, Petersen, Hermann. Rebounds (37): Drew 9. Assists (17): Peasley 5. Steals (12): Hermann 3, Drew 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 18.

Boone (47) - Marcus McPartland 0-3 0-3 0, Tegan Bock 5-11 0-0 10, Evan Behn 4-7 5-5 16, Nathaniel Winter 4-10 0-0 11, Tate Sandvig 2-8 5-9 9, Ben Craven 0-2 0-0 0, Garrison Frese 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: Totals: 15-43 11-19 47. 3-point field goals (6): Behn 3, Winter 3. Rebounds (22): McPartland 13. Assists (12): Winter 4. Steals (10): Bock 4. Blocks (1): McPartland. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Winter.