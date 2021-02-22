Spartan boys fall to Warriors in district first round: Markley scores 21 in 70-42 loss

TAMA – The Collins-Maxwell boys’ basketball team never recovered from a rough first quarter in a 70-42 loss to Meskwaki in the first round of Class 1A districts Feb. 15.

The Spartans were outscored by 18 points in the first quarter. They outplayed the Warriors over the next two quarters to pull within 13, but they endured another cold spell down the stretch to allow Meskwaki to pull away.

Collins-Maxwell finished the season at 7-15. The Spartans only shot 31 % compared to a strong 56 % shooting night by the Warriors and they were also hurt by 26 turnovers.

Mason Markley turned in a strong final game in a Spartan uniform for Collins-Maxwell. Markley bowed out with 21 points, eight rebounds and one block.

Weston Kahler added nine points and two assists and Luke Huntrods four points and five assists. Austin Kepple chipped in three points and five rebounds.

Meskwaki improved to 19-3. Taurice Grant had 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals and Bishop Chavez 12 points and six steals for the Warriors.

Meskwaki 70, Collins-Maxwell 42

CM 4 19 15 4 – 42

M 22 19 10 19 – 70

Collins-Maxwell (42) - Austin Kepple 1-7 0-0 3, Caleb Dvorak 0-4 0-0 0, Mason Markley 8-19 1-1 21, Weston Kahler 2-5 3-6 9, Luke Huntrods 2-5 0-0 4, Dane Beattie 1-1 0-0 3, Jace Huntrods 1-8 0-0 2. Totals: 15-49 4-7 42. 3-point field goals (8): Markley 4, Kahler 2, Kepple, Beattie. Rebounds (28): Markley 8. Assists (11): L. Huntrods 5. Steals (7): J. Huntrods 4. Blocks (1): Markley. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: Kahler.

Meskwaki (70) - Larnell Velaquez 1-2 0-2 2, Taurice Grant 10-20 2-4 23, Evan Nelson 3-5 0-0 7, Bishop Chavez 6-9 0-0 12, Tiernan Wanatee 4-7 0-0 9, Osceola Tyon 4-8 0-0 9, Kallan White Eyes 2-2 0-0 6, Dayvin Guevara 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 31-55 2-6 70. 3-point field goals (6): White Eyes 2, Grant, Nelson, Wanatee, Tyon. Rebounds (30): Wanatee 6. Assists (26): Velaquez 8. Steals (16): Chavez 6. Blocks (2): Chavez, Guevera. Fouls: 8.