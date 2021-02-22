Bomber girls power past Mohawks in regional semifinals: Ihle, Fleischmann spark 44-30 victory

HUXLEY – The Ballard girls’ basketball team used big advantages on the glass and at the line to take down Mason City in the Class 4A regional semifinals Saturday, 44-30.

The Bombers, ranked second in 4A, posted a 30-19 rebounding advantage. They also made 11 of 13 free throws compared to just a 4 of 12 showing at the line from Mason City to beat the Mohawks in the postseason for the second year in a row.

Ballard was especially tough defensively in the first half. The Bombers led 18-9 at the half and went up by 14 points after three quarters before going on cruise control down the stretch.

The victory put Ballard at 20-1. Mason City ended its season at 7-13.

The Bombers prevailed without leading scorer Brooke Loewe, who was out nursing an ankle injury.

Molly Ihle and Josie Fleischmann stepped up with 14 points apiece to lead Ballard. Ihle also tallied eight rebounds, six assists and two steals and Fleischmann hit four 3-pointers and added three rebounds.

Cassidy Thompson came up with seven points, five rebounds and three blocks and steals apiece for the Bombers. Meg Rietz added four points, five rebounds and three steals and blocks apiece and Lily Hillebrand chipped in three points, three steals and two assists.

Lily Beall also had two points and a pair of rebounds for the Bombers.

Emma Hollander had seven points and four rebounds and Grace Berding six points for Mason City. Jada Williams added five rebounds and three assists for the Mohawks.

Ballard 44, Mason City 30

MC 5 4 11 10 – 30

B 8 10 16 10 – 44

Mason City (30) - Jada Williams 0-3 0-2 0, Ashley Latham 2-4 0-0 5, Emma Hollander 3-5 0-0 7, Reggi Spotts 2-12 1-4 5, Kelsey McDonough 1-4 2-5 5, Emma Rickers 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Berding 2-4 1-2 6, Ellie Kotta 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Jaelyn Falls 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 11-37 4-12 30. 3-point field goals (4): Latham, Hollander, McDonough, Berding. Rebounds (19): Williams 5. Assists (9): Williams 3. Steals (4): Williams 2. Blocks (2): Williams, Hollander. Fouls: 13.

Ballard (44) - Meg Rietz 2-7 0-1 4, Cassidy Thompson 2-5 3-4 7, Josie Fleischmann 5-9 0-0 14, Molly Ihle 4-9 6-6 14, Lily Hillebrand 1-7 0-0 3, Kylie Rigby 0-1 0-0 0, Lily Beall 0-1 2-2 2, Sydney Briggs 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Wuestenberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 11-13 44. 3-point field goals (5): Fleischmann 4, Hillebrand. Rebounds (30): Ihle 8. Assists (11): Ihle 6. Steals (11): Rietz 3, Thompson 3, Hillebrand 3. Blocks (6): Rietz 3, Thompson 3. Fouls: 14.