Spartan boys lose barnburner to Comets, 83-79

MAXWELL – Big games from the Huntrods brothers wasn’t enough for the Collins-Maxwell boys’ basketball team in an 83-79 loss to BCLUW in overtime Feb. 8.

Jace and Luke Huntrods combined for 44 points, but Collins-Maxwell fell apart defensively down the stretch in falling to 7-14.

The Spartans led 41-25 at the half. BCLUW pulled within 11 points after three quarters then rallied to tie the game by the end of regulation after scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Comets kept up their hot streak in overtime with 15 more points. Collins-Maxwell also found some success on offense in the extra season, but the Spartans weren’t quite able to keep up.

Jace Huntrods ended up with 25 points. He made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Luke had a big all-around game. He recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Mason Markley also had a strong all-around night with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Markley made three of Collins-Maxwell's 15 3-pointers.

Austin Kepple added eight points and four rebounds, Caleb Dvorak four points, six rebounds and five assists, Dane Beattie five points and rebounds apiece and Weston Kahler two points and four boards.

BCLUW 83, Collins-Maxwell 79 (OT)

BCLUW 14 11 21 22 15 – 83

CM 22 19 16 11 11 – 79

Collins-Maxwell (79) - Austin Kepple 3-8 0-1 8, Caleb Dvorak 2-5 0-0 4, Mason Markley 6-20 1-2 16, Weston Kahler 0-0 2-4 2, Luke Huntrods 7-11 2-2 19, Dane Beattie 2-6 0-1 5, Jace Huntrods 7-13 5-10 25. Totals: 27-63 10-20 83. 3-point field goals (15): J. Huntrods 6, Markley 3, L. Huntrods 3, Kepple 2, Beattie. Rebounds (47): Markley 11, L. Huntrods 11. Assists (24): L. Huntrods 6. Steals (3): L. Huntrods, Beattie, J. Huntrods. Blocks (6): Markley 6. Fouls: 27. Fouled out: Kepple, Dvorak.