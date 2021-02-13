Top-ranked Ballard boys finish 16-1 in the RRC: Bombers pull away from Winterset, sweep Perry

WINTERSET – The top-ranked Ballard boys’ basketball team wrapped up its Raccoon River Conference run with a 69-58 road victory over Winterset Friday.

The Bombers methodically pulled away from the Huskies to improve to 18-1 and finish 16-1 in the RRC. They led by a point after the first quarter, eight at the half and nine through three quarters.

Ballard shot 47 % from the field, made 10 of 15 free throws and posted 30 rebounds – including 10 offensive boards. The Bombers also made seven 3-pointers and they only had seven turnovers.

Connor Drew turned in a huge game for Ballard with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out three assists.

Isaiah Peasley was the perfect complement to the 6-7 Drew on the outside. Peasley made 5 of 9 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and three rebounds.

Ashton Hermann tacked on 12 points and four steals. Mason Murphy had nine points and did a terrific job distributing the ball in handing out eight assists.

Kale Krogh tacked on eight points and five rebounds for the Bombers. Jacob Ihle had two points, five rebounds and two assists and Sam Petersen two points and three boards.

Winterset fell to 10-6 in the conference and 12-7 overall.

Dawson Forgy hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points for the Huskies. Levi Gurwell added 17 points and Justin Hackett 10.

Ballard 69, Winterset 58

B 14 20 15 20 – 69

W 13 13 14 18 – 58

Ballard (69) - Mason Murphy 3-8 2-2 9, Isaiah Peasley 5-9 0-0 15, Ashton Hermann 4-15 3-3 12, Connor Drew 9-16 3-6 19, Kale Krogh 4-4 0-2 8, Sam Petersen 1-2 0-0 2, Kade Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 26-55 10-15 69. 3-point field goals (7): Peasley 5, Murphy, Hermann. Rebounds (30): Drew 12. Assists (17): Murphy 8. Steals (5): Hermann 4. Blocks (1): Krogh. Fouls: 13.

Winterset (58) - Levi Gurwell 7 0-2 17, Eli Adkins 0 0-0 0, Dawson Forgy 7 3-6 22, Brayden Dinkla 2 3-4 7, Sam Schrodt 0 0-0 0, Blake Bellamy 0 0-0 0, Justin Hackett 5 0-0 10, Nathan Avery 1 0-0 2, Blake Feuring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-13 58. 3-point field goals (8): Forgy 5, Gurwell 3. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Bellamy, Avery.

PERRY – For the second time in three days Ballard made short work of Perry in a Raccoon River Conference matchup Feb. 11.

The top-ranked Bombers dismantled the Bluejays, 90-20, to improve to 17-1 and go to 15-1 in the RRC.

Ballard thumped Perry at home on Feb. 9, 90-9. Perry fell to 0-14 overall and 0-11 in the conference with both losses.

The Bombers led 48-12 at the half in the rematch. They went up by 50 points after three quarters then turned in a big fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the dominant victory.

Ballard shot 65 % from the field with 25 assists on 36 field goals on offense. The Bombers made 12 of 28 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws.

On defense Ballard came up with 27 steals. The Bombers also pulled down 30 rebounds as a team.

Ashton Hermann led Ballard with 16 point and he also achieved a rare feat on defense with 11 steals. Bryce Haessig had his second big game in a row against Perry by making all four of his 3-point attempts and scoring 12 points and Jayden Cattell was 3 of 3 from downtown, finishing with nine points and five rebounds.

Connor Drew added 10 points and three boards, Kale Krogh eight points and four boards, Jacob Ihle eight points and four boards, Colby Calvert six points and five rebounds, Kade Miller six points and two boards and Isaiah Peasley six points and two steals. Mason Murphy tacked on two points and five assists and Sam Petersen and Alex Upah scored three points apiece.

Ballard 90, Perry 20

B 26 22 17 25 – 90

P 5 7 3 5 – 20

Ballard (90) - Mason Murphy 1-4 0-0 2, Isaiah Peasley 2-4 0-0 6, Kade Miller 3-4 0-0 6, Connor Drew 5-5 0-0 10, Jacob Ihle 4-8 0-0 8, Alex Upah 1-4 0-0 3, Sam Petersen 1-2 0-0 3, Kyler Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Colby Calvert 1-4 4-4 6, Ashton Hermann 7-12 2-4 17, Jacob Ross 0-4 0-0 0, Bryce Haessig 4-6 0-0 12, Jayden Cattell 3-3 0-0 9, Kale Krogh 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 36-65 6-8 90. 3-point field goals (12): Haessig 4, Cattell 3, Peasley 2, Upah, Petersen, Hermann. Rebounds (30): Cattell 5. Assists (25): Murphy 5. Steals (27): Hermann 11. Blocks (2): Krogh 2. Fouls: 10.

HUXLEY – Ballard had an incredible first half on offense then pitched a shutout over the second half on defense in scoring a lopsided 90-9 victory over Perry Feb. 9.

The Bombers, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, improved to 16-1 overall and remained tied with No. 5 Carroll atop the Raccoon River Conference with a 14-1 conference record. They scored 57 points in the first half and let the defense do most of the work in the second half in an incredible all-around performance.

Ballard shot 63 % from the field and held Perry to 17 % shooting. The Bombers doubled up Perry on the glass, 30-15, and they had a huge edge in the turnover battle – forcing 35 and only committing five.

Ashton Hermann had 16 points, six steals and five assists and Mason Murphy 15 points, three assists and two steals to lead a balanced Ballard attack. Kale Krogh finished with 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting and added three rebounds and Connor Drew chipped in 12 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists.

Bryce Haessig came up big off the bench with eight points and four rebounds. Kade Miller added six points and rebounds apiece.

Perry fell to 0-13 overall and 0-10 in the conference. Jordan Ocha scored four points, Matthew Booker had three points and four rebounds and Sincere Johnson two points for the Bluejays.

Ballard 90, Perry 9

P 6 3 0 0 – 9

B 31 26 18 15 – 90

Perry (9) - Sincere Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, June Rey Riesberg 0-1 0-2 0, Caden Steva 0-3 0-0 0, Dalton Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Ocha 2-4 0-0 4, Drake Levan 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Booker 1-7 0-0 3, Kaleb Lyddon 0-0 0-0 0, Kaelan Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Omar Jaimes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 4-24 0-2 9. 3-point field goals (1): Booker. Rebounds (15): Steva 4, Booker 4. Assists (4): Riesberg 2. Steals: None. Blocks: None. Fouls: 4.

Ballard (90) - Mason Murphy 6-9 2-2 15, Alex Upah 0-1 0-0 0, Isaiah Peasley 2-5 0-0 5, Ashton Hermann 7-9 2-2 16, Connor Drew 6-8 0-0 12, Sam Petersen 1-2 0-0 3, Kyler Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Colby Calvert 1-3 0-0 3, Kade Miller 3-5 0-0 6, Jacob Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 3-4 0-0 6, Bryce Haessig 3-3 0-0 8, Jayden Cattell 1-3 0-0 2, Kale Krogh 7-8 0-0 14. Totals: 40-64 4-4 90. 3-point field goals (6): Haessig 2, Murphy, Peasley, Petersen, Calvert. Rebounds (30): Miller 6. Assists (21): Hermann 5. Steals (27): Hermann 6, Drew 6. Blocks: None. Fouls: 7.