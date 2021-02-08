Two Spartans place second at 1A sectionals in Colfax: Pierick, Sampson both qualify for districts

COLFAX - Collins-Maxwell pushed two wrestlers through to districts from the Class 1A Sectional 9 wrestling meet Saturday.

Jacob Pierick (120) and Brody Sampson (182) earned their spot at districts after placing second in their respective weight classes. They both advanced after winning wrestle-backs.

Pierick received a bye in the quarterfinals then lost by sudden victory to Pleasantville’s Tyler Gibson in the semifinals, 10-8. He came back to pin Colfax-Mingo's Danica Linn in 2:45 during the third-place match and earned a wrestle-back, where he defeated Martensdale St. Marys’ Conor Cassady by a 4-1 decision to advance to districts with a 33-9 record.

Like Pierick, Sampson lost in the semifinals by sudden victory - dropping a 6-4 decision to I-35's Curtis Jacobe. He rebounded to defeat Pleasantville’s Isaac Mann by a 9-3 decision in the third-place match then won his wrestle-back over Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Bradley Metz by fall in 4:27.

Sampson heads to districts with a 31-8 record.

Nate Dumbaugh fell one spot shy of qualifying for districts. Dumbaugh came in third at 132 for the Spartans.

Dumbaugh pinned Colfax-Mingo's Austin Lane in 1:42 in the quarterfinals and lost by fall to Pleasantville’s Kitt Lundy in the semis. Dumbaugh rebounded to pin Lynnville-Sully's Caleb Rea in 2:29 during the third-place match to earn a wrestle-back.

In the wrestle-back Dumbaugh lost by fall to I-35's Reuben Smith to end the season with an 11-12 record.

Clayton Leslie (145) and David Clark (152) each picked up one victory for Collins-Maxwell during the meet.

Leslie placed fourth after pinning Pleasantville’s Silas Koenig in 4:24 during the quarterfinals then losing by fall to Lynnville-Sully's Maxwell Mintle and I-35's Isaiah Smith to finish 16-19. Clark took sixth after losing by fall to I-35's Eli Green, pinning Colfax-Mingo's Melany Vry in 32 seconds during the consolation semifinals and losing to Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Cole Metz by fall in the fifth-place match.

Collins-Maxwell placed seventh as a team with 71 points. Pleasantville won the sectional championship with 195 points, just beating out I-35 by 3.5 points for first.

Final team scores: 1. Pleasantville 195 points, 2. I-35 191.5, 3. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 176, 4. Martensdale St. Marys 131, 5. Lynnville-Sully 125, 6. Colfax-Mingo 119, 7. Collins-Maxwell 71.

Individual results – Collins-Maxwell

120 pounds – 2. Jacob Pierick, 2-1. 126 – 6. Gracie Leslie, 0-2. 132 – 3. Nate Dumbaugh, 2-2. 145 – 4. Clayton Leslie, 1-2. 152 – 6. David Clark, 1-2. 170 – Lucas Ness, 0-2. 182 – 2. Brody Sampson, 2-1.