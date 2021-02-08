Spartans split with Bolts, earn share of ISC South Division title

MAXWELL – It didn’t take long for Collins-Maxwell to avenge its first loss of the season.

Four days after falling on the road to archrival Baxter the Spartans took out their frustrations on the Bolts in the rematch Saturday. Collins-Maxwell completely overwhelmed the Bolts in the third quarter en route to an impressive 64-42 victory.

Collins-Maxwell, ranked 13th in Class 1A, led the No. 12 Bolts 27-25 at the half. Baxter appeared to have momentum on its side entering the second half after outscoring the Spartans 23-19 in the second quarter.

But the Spartans clamped down on defense and upped their game on offense in the third quarter. They outscored the Bolts 20-5 in the period to build a 16-point lead.

Collins-Maxwell didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, pulling away for the statement victory. The win put the Spartans at 18-1 overall and 11-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division, assuring them of a tie for first in the conference with Baxter.

The Spartans only shot 36 % from the floor Saturday. But they were awesome on the glass and at the foul line, compiling 49 rebounds – including 16 offensive boards – and going 20 of 23 from the charity stripe.

Reagan Franzen and Erica Houge both had a double-double to lead Collins-Maxwell to victory.

Franzen posted 18 points and 15 rebounds and Houge 16 points and 11 boards. Franzen also handed out three assists and Houge tacked on two assists and one steal.

Alexis Houge also played well, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Elise Robertson stepped up with eight points and nine rebounds, Brooke Christie tallied seven points and four assists and Marissa Boege chipped in two points.

Collins-Maxwell 64, Baxter 42

B 2 23 5 12 – 42

CM 8 19 20 17 – 64

Collins-Maxwell (64) - Alexis Houge 5-12 2-2 13, Brooke Christie 1-7 4-4 7, Erica Houge 6-14 3-5 16, Elise Robertson 4-8 0-0 8, Reagan Franzen 4-13 9-10 18, Avery Fricke 0-0 0-0 0, Jane’e Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Marissa Boege 0-1 2-2 2, Mary Staudt 0-0 0-0 0, Isabelle Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-55 20-23 64. 3-point field goals (4): A. Houge, Christie, E. Houge, Franzen. Rebounds (49): Franzen 15. Assists (15): A. Houge 4, Christie 4. Steals (4): A. Houge 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Robertson.

BAXTER - Collins-Maxwell suffered its first loss of the season with a 57-48 setback to archrival Baxter Feb. 2.

The Spartans couldn’t overcome a tough second quarter in falling to 17-1 on the season and 10-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. Baxter outscored the Spartans by seven points in the second quarter to build a 35-26 lead at the half and Collins-Maxwell could only manage to keep even with the Bolts in the second half.

Collins-Maxwell forced 20 turnovers and held a 38-35 rebounding advantage. But the Spartans only shot 29 % from the field compared to an excellent 50 % showing from Baxter.

Reagan Franzen had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort for Collins-Maxwell. Erica Houge added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists and steals apiece.

Brooke Christie finished with six points and three assists, Alexis Houge five points, three assists and one block and Elise Robertson two points and rebounds apiece.

Baxter improved to 15-1 overall and 9-0 in the conference. Lilli Vansice made 8 of 11 field goals and 8 of 9 free throws in scoring a game-high 24 points, Sophie Meyer added 16 points and four assists, McKenzie Eslinger scored 11 points and Elie Tuhn finished with two points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bolts.

Baxter 57, Collins-Maxwell 48

CM 14 12 9 13 – 48

B 16 19 11 11 – 57

Collins-Maxwell (48) - Alexis Houge 2-14 1-3 5, Brooke Christie 2-9 0-0 6, Erica Houge 4-9 6-10 14, Elise Robertson 1-5 0-1 2, Reagan Franzen 8-19 4-4 21, Marissa Boege 0-1 0-0 0, Isabelle Hill 0-0 0-0. Totals: 17-57 11-18 48. 3-point field goals (3): Christie 2, Franzen. Rebounds (38): Franzen 15. Assists (12): E. Houge 4. Steals (8): E. Houge 4. Blocks (2): A. Houge, E. Houge. Fouls: 20.

Baxter (57) - Elie Tuhn 1-3 0-4 2, Maddie Pierce 0-4 0-2 0, McKenzie Eslinger 5-8 1-3 11, Lillie Vansice 8-11 8-9 24, Sophie Meyer 6-12 0-0 16, Merrin Ziesman 2-5 0-1 4, Mandee Selover 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-44 9-19 57. 3-point field goals (4): Meyer 4. Rebounds (35): Tuhn 7. Assists (17): Tuhn 6. Steals (11): Ziesman 4. Blocks (2): Vansice, Selover. Fouls: 17.