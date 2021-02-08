Spartan boys fall to Bolts in overtime: Free throws were deciding factor

BAXTER – Free throws were the difference in Collins-Maxwell's heartbreaking 80-75 overtime loss to rival Baxter in boys’ basketball Feb. 2.

The Spartan only made 5 of 12 foul shots to a 17 of 24 showing by Collins-Maxwell in falling to 7-13 on the season and 5-7 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. Collins-Maxwell held a 48-41 rebounding advantage, but only shot 39 % from the field to allow Baxter to avenge an earlier 64-54 over the Bolts.

Mason Markley had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Weston Kahler just missed a triple double for the Spartans with eight points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Luke Huntrods added 14 points and eight rebounds, Austin Kepple 14 points and two assists and Caleb Dvorak 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cody Damman went for a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds for Baxter. Rory Heer and Kael Johnston both had 14 points and three assists and Johnston also pulled down eight rebounds to help the Bolts improve to 11-5 on the season and 5-4 in the conference.

Baxter 80, Collins-Maxwell 75 (OT)

CM 16 21 15 21 2 – 75

B 18 15 18 22 7 – 80

Collins-Maxwell (75) - Austin Kepple 5-12 2-2 14, Caleb Dvorak 4-7 3-6 11, Mason Markley 9-22 0-0 21, Weston Kahler 4-13 0-1 8, Luke Huntrods 6-17 0-0 14, Dane Beattie 1-4 0-3 2, Jace Huntrods 2-4 0-0 5, Blake Huntrods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-79 5-12 75. 3-point field goals (8): Markley 3, Kepple 2, L. Huntrods 2, J. Huntrods. Rebounds (48): Markley 10. Assists (22): Kahler 10. Steals (6): L. Huntrods 2. Blocks (4): Markley 3. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Dvorak, J. Huntrods.

Baxter (80) - Rory Heer 3-13 6-6 14, Kael Johnston 5-9 1-1 14, Carson Scroggins 6-13 1-3 13, Cody Damman 8-20 7-8 26, Nate McMinamen 3-6 1-3 7, Treyton Travis 2-6 1-3 6, Cael Shepley 0-1 0-0 0, Trice Clapper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-68 17-24 80. 3-point field goals (9): Damman 3, Johnston 3, Heer 2, Travis. Rebounds (41): McMinamen 11. Assists (17): Heer 3, Johnston 3, Scroggins 3, Damman 3, Travis 3. Steals (3): Heer, Scroggins, Damman. Blocks (5): Scroggins 4. Fouls: 14.