Ballard senior wrestler Reese Broer is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Broer was one of four Ballard wrestlers to win an individual sectional wrestling title at the 2A sectional meet in Knoxville Saturday. Broer was the only unranked Bomber to to earn a spot at the top of the podium, upsetting top-seeded Luke Spaur of Knoxville in the finals by a 9-1 major decision to finish 2-0 on the day.