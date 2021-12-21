Checking out the presents

Ed Rood

Of all the holidays and special events that take place during our lifetimes, Christmases are probably the most remembered.

Nothing can take away from the thrill of that special time. Cold weather and snow storms only add to the excitement – especially for the younger population.

The last few days of school are especially exciting. Holiday programs, gift exchanges and hot lunches take on a special flair and become something to look forward to.

Your teacher is finally moving toward the end of the Christmas story she’s been reading to the class every day for three weeks. Sure, you’ve already heard the book from your last two teachers but it gets better each year.

Yep, school is special around Christmas but the fondest memories are centered around the home and all the preparations necessary to get ready for the big day.

I could never understand why my parents seemed so exhausted the last couple of weeks before Christmas. After all, Santa is the one in charge of things so they didn’t have much to worry about.

Naturally, the most important thing for me was to keep an eye glued on the presents placed under the tree in our front room. As Christmas approached that pile would slowly grow and grow. It fell upon me to examine each and every tag.

As a rule the first presents were for my aunts, uncles and cousins who were planning on returning to Iowa for the holidays. The next group of presents would be mailed to us from relatives who wouldn’t be able to come home.

Then there were the packages from my aunt who worked in Des Moines. She always sent each family a package of Fanny Farmer chocolates. There was no guess involved with them – the packages had Fanny Farmer stamped all over them.

Finally, about a week before Christmas, a few presents addressed to me would find their way under the tree. That’s when I’d begin my job of finessing my parents.

First, I’d act as if I hadn’t noticed the gifts (while my parents were in the room). As soon as they left the room I would start giving the packages the once-over. I’d visually compare them with items on my want list without actually touching them.

This method of examination wouldn’t satisfy me for very long. The next step was the old shake test. I’d start by shaking them next to my ear. If that didn’t produce the desired affect, I’d hold them at arm’s length and really give them a shaking. If the gift rattled that usually indicated it was a toy. If it made no noise then it was probably clothing.

If it was nothing but clothing, the gift was carefully placed back under the tree (not to be disturbed again until Christmas). If the gift passed the shaking test my work was just beginning.

The next big test was the x-ray check. I’d place the package next to a bright light and see if the wrapping actually covered the printing on the box inside.

Weight was another important factor. A heavy gift could mean things – including (ugh!) books. A light package that rattled, on the other hand, might be a puzzle or game.

There was one fool-proof method in determining what the package contained but it was only used as a last resort. It was called the easy-open maneuver. This particular method required extremely careful workmanship. I’d cautiously open one end of the wrapping, check out the writing on the end of the box, then rewrap it without leaving any tell-tale signs. Not an easy task for an excited 11-year-old boy.

By the time Christmas finally rolled around, my presents looked like they’d gone through a trash-masher.

That didn’t seem to make any difference to Dad as he handed out presents on Christmas morning. He knew who the beat-up gifts were for.

Ed Rood is the former publisher of the Tri-County Times.