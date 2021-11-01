Watch your language

Ed Rood

Mrs. Wilson, my high school English teacher, left this world many years ago. There are times I think it was for the best.

In Mrs. Wilson’s opinion the most serious flaw in character a person can exhibit is fracturing the English language. I can’t imagine how she would react today to the world of computers, the internet and, especially, autocorrect.

Autocorrect, for those of you who have not spent countless hours starring at a computer screen, is a software feature that automatically replaces a word in a word-processed document. This is a word the software feels is incorrect. The reason for replacement is most often spelling.

The software replaces that word with a word it has been programmed to be correct. That’s a great feature except when the word has a completely different meaning. The replacement word may be spelled correctly but it makes the writer appear to be a complete idiot.

For example, I recently read a news story on a Des Moines television station’s website concerning an outbreak of a particularly nasty weed and the painful human reactions caused by exposure to it. The reporter stated: “Some people report the reaction after mowing throw a patch of parsnip.“

I assume the reporter meant “through a patch of parsnip.” I have no idea how he or she spelled “through” to cause autocorrect to substitute the word “throw” but the end result certainly doesn’t add to the validity of the story or the reader’s confidence in the ability of the reporter.

Autocorrect is a great time-saving feature that is here to stay. The trouble is once it has made its choice of words the only way to correct it is to manually change the word. As far as autocorrect is concerned it has made the right choice and that’s that.

Which brings to mind the words of another teacher, Lillian McLaughlin, Drake University journalism instructor. She often emphasized the importance of proofreading and then re-proofreading a story. “It’s time well spent,” she would say. In today’s world I would say that is an understatement.

I must admit I have made my share of grammatical errors over the years, but I hate to think of how many more I would have made without those words of caution drummed into my head by teachers in days long passed.

Ed Rood is the former publisher of the Tri-County Times.