Drone will help City of Huxley with public safety
Officer Jacque White began raising funds to help purchase an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) otherwise referred to a Drone for the City of Huxley, and with the help of some very generous donors we were able to purchase the drone on Aug. 30.
Sgt. Joe Marchesano will pilot the City of Huxley Drone program. Marchesano has received his FAA UAS license, is very knowledgeable about drones, and has extensive number of hours operating drones.
The drone will be used for the Huxley Public Safety Departments with various of tasks such as search and rescue, accidents scenes, fire scenes, fugitive locating, and so on.
This will help prevent Public Safety members putting themselves in harm’s way and saving time for saving lives. Public Works Department will be able to use the drone for various tasks to save time and resources.
I would like to personally thank the donors who helped us buy the drone. The donors are:
- Kelly Iverson and Scott McBride with Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel Inc, Huxley
- Forrest Aldrich with Veenstra & Kimm Inc, West Des Moines
- Dr. Kirk and Elizabeth Peterson, Huxley
- Chris and Kris Gardner with Bella Homes LLC, Huxley
- Phillip and Kristina Brekke with Toy Box Storage LLC, Huxley
- Ethan Hokel with Century 21 Signature Real Estate, Huxley
- David Mikkelsen with Fareway Stores, Huxley
- Rob Drew with Huxley Physical Therapy Inc, Huxley
- Raghuram Mundru, West Des Moines