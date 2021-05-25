To chrome or not to chrome

Ed Rood

It’s amazing how some printed words and sketchy pictures can bring back glorious visions of days gone by. Times that have passed and, unfortunately, will never return.

I recently picked up such a book – well not exactly a book more like a ledger – that brought back some mighty good memories. This fine piece of literary excellence is a 1957 edition of a J.C. Whitney catalog.

Sure there’s more significant books, but what better tells the economic and social conditions of a certain time than an auto parts catalog?

Back in the Fifties cars were different. Many were great looking and they were quick. It was a challenge to make a good thing even better. Naturally, being a teenager, I was an expert on such things. Not that I could afford much of the stuff in one of those books, but I certainly knew everything in it from cover to cover. If they had offered a class in J.C. Whitney literature I would have been the top student.

The pages that really excited me were the ones too new to be in the index. These were the supplemental pages containing all the latest in chrome and steel.

It might have been the newly introduced fender skirt. Later the skirt was available with chrome trim. Still later it came complete with a row of louvers. Even later, they introduced the extra-long bubble fender skirt. They never did top that.

Old J.C. was much more than fender skirts. Heck, anything ever designed to bolt on, screw on, stick on or weld on a vehicle was available.

For a few bucks a guy could deck his car out in chrome and reflectors. Things like mud flaps, squirrel tails and hood ornaments sold fairly cheap. Naturally, as with everything in merchandising, there were other extras that cost a lot of bucks.

Those were things I really wanted. A spotlight was such an item. A good spotlight might run 30 to 40 bucks. No one ever wanted just one spotlight. Back then, everything came in pairs.

The ultimate add-on back in 1957 was the continental kit. This metal case held your spare tire and fit right behind your trunk. There were all sizes and shapes ranging from fifty bucks up to several hundred. As you probably guessed, the really cool ones were the expensive ones.

About the time I really got my car all decked out with chrome and reflectors the new “clean look” came into vogue. The trend-setters (out on the West coast) started de-chroming their cars. Not only were they taking off all the add-on parts they were removing emblems, side chrome and even door handles.

To be really cool one also had to drop his car completely down in front and raise the back end up. This gave the impression of a tiger about to pounce I was told.

Not being one to argue with the experts, I removed all my J.C. Whitney chrome, every shiny item that Detroit had stuck on my vehicle and had two coils taken out of my car’s front springs.

The result was an automobile that looked like a dog running with his nose stuck to the ground. Not long later, the coolness wore off. I was tired of having my teeth jarred loose when I hit a bump in the road. My battery kept going dead so the electric door openers (that I installed when I removed the door handles) wouldn’t work. I even had to knock out a window to get into my own car.

I sold my dream vehicle for about a dime on the dollar and went back to a conventional car with chrome, springs and door handles. I might not have been real cool anymore but J.C. Whitney didn’t give up on me ... I remained on his mailing list for many years to come.

Ed Rood is the former publisher of the Tri-County Times.