Mining for trouble

Ed Rood

There was a time, many years ago, when the landscape near the Des Moines River – north and south of Madrid – was cluttered with tall blackish-orange mounds called slag piles.

Those mounds stood as silent reminders of an activity that took place during an era when coal mining brought hundreds of immigrants to central Iowa. One huge pile can still be seen west of Boone.

During the early 1900s until the end of World War II nearly 30 coal mines were active within a few miles of Madrid. Those mines produced thousands of tons of coal and were responsible for a large part of the economy in Boone County.

Several towns sprung to life thanks to the many employees the mines required. Madrid became a mining center and enjoyed an especially prosperous time during the great depression when coal provided the main source of heat and power.

The mines were the reason my mother’s family settled in Madrid. Her father was an engineer and his specialty was designing the shafts miners needed to do their work. Most of Madrid’s male population worked either full or part-time in the mines.

A trip to Madrid was usually part of our weekend plans in the 1940s. Grandmother Ellsberry was by then a widow and lived in a small white frame house that abutted the railroad tracks. Several slag piles could be seen south of her backyard.

By this point in time the mines of Madrid had pretty much been worked out. There were some mines still active but few men were working them.

What I remember most about coal mining, aside from the slag piles and the acrid smell of coal dust, is the older men who had once worked the mines and were now suffering from injuries and amputations associated with their labors. Coal mining is a tough way to make a living. It was back then and, evidently, it still is. Fatal or near fatal coal mining accidents are not uncommon.

Much of what I know about coal mining came from my uncle, George Cummings, who started working in the mines when he was still in high school and continued on until the beginning of WWII.

George told me several stories about his experiences under ground but the one I remember best is the one that took place above ground.

Seems the Communist Party had been trying to sign up miners in the Madrid area. George was just out of high school and had chosen a couple of tough Scottish miners as his heroes. These miners like to work hard and play even harder. Those were qualities enough to attract George’s admiration.

Many of the mine workers spent a big share of their free time at a restaurant/bar called the Viaduct Cafe. One afternoon a stranger ventured in and took a place at the bar. He ordered a round of drinks for all. He then went on to exalt the blessings of the Communist Party.

The stranger was a good talker and held everyone's attention for more than an hour. George’s two friends never said a word but did take advantage of the stranger’s generosity when it came to the free drinks.

Early the next morning the stranger was at the bar enjoying breakfast. George’s two friends walked in and each reached under one of the stranger’s arms and lifted him up. The stranger, who was by no means little, struggled a bit but realized he was far outmatched when it came to brute power.

The two walked him through the front door and out to the sidewalk. They carried him to the top of the nearby viaduct that looked way down on two sets of railroad tracks.

“If you are still in Madrid at sundown you’ll be hanging from this viaduct,” one of the men bluntly stated. They carried him back to his seat at the bar and gently reseated him.

The stranger was never seen in Madrid after that.

Ed Rood is the former publisher of the Tri-County Times.