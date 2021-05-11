Nixing the family dentist

Ed Rood

Hanging around Main Street was pretty much my daily routine in the early 1950s. My parents’ business was where I spent a lot time after school and during the summer.

Dad seemed to always be busy tapping the keys of the Linotype while Mom did whatever else needed to be done to publish a weekly newspaper and keep the printing presses rolling.

Although their office was the nucleus of my daily agenda, I seldom spent much time inside. I would make an early appearance, plead for a little candy money and then move on to bother other businesses up and down both sides of the street.

Grocery stores, a drug store, a couple of cafes and the pool hall were some of my favorite haunts, but upon occasion I might wonder into one of the barbershops or beauty shops.

When things got really boring (and this had to be VERY boring), I would pay a visit on Doc Nott, the town’s dentist. If he had someone in his frightening dental chair I would make an immediate exit, but most often he was either reading in his waiting room or outside bent over the family garden or flower plots.

Most of the time I never thought of Doc Nott as a dentist. When he didn’t have his hands in someone’s mouth he was a pretty good guy. He always seemed to be pleased when I came charging in and would put aside whatever he was doing and give me his full attention.

Although he had hung up his shotgun when he could no longer traipse through the nearby fields, he was still a dedicated fisherman. In fact, that seemed to be his only real passion (apart from the big cigar he always seemed to have in his mouth.)

What made Doc so cool was the fact that he would occasionally travel all the way to Canada to fish. At the time, he was the only person I knew who did that.

He once told me how, during World War II, he had managed to have cans of gasoline stashed all the way to Canada to elude gas rationing.

All the fishing he did around central Iowa was in the Des Moines River west of Madrid where he would fish for catfish and walleye. Before traveling there he would take Slick and me with him out to Big Creek where we would seine for minnows. He would then return us to Slater before going fishing.

I was also a patient of Doc’s on occasion. That was until the day he fell out of my mother’s good graces.

Mom had made an appointment for my teenage sister who had a toothache. Mom also wanted to have Doc pull one of my baby teeth that had been giving some problems.

When we arrived Doc was out working in his garden. He failed to realize we were there until Mom yelled at him. He promptly came in and told me to get in the chair. He then wiped his hands on his trousers and reached over to pick up a dental pliers resting on a tray next to the chair. He quickly pulled the tooth and handed it to me.

As I was getting out of the chair my sister hesitantly walked up to take her turn. He glanced at her and then said to my mom, “We had better postpone this for a few days. I lost my glasses and can’t see very well.”

That was the last time we patronized Doc Nott.

Ed Rood is the former publisher of the Tri-County Times.