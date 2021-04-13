Blasting out the sound of spring

Living out in the woods, one becomes accustomed to sounds produced by creatures big and small. Each season seems to have its own special songsters proclaiming its arrival. It’s just an added bonus for those of us who like to be part of the great outdoors.

Spring is especially noisy. Seems a multitude of vocalists are happy to sing their songs of life. Birds, insects, frogs and the like are overjoyed that Mother Nature has provided them with warmer weather and they want to tell the world.

One of the most distinctive sounds each spring around here is that of the tree frog. Their short trill has a certain tone to it that gives the listener a warm and peaceful feeling.

Recently, I was stretched out on the driveway trying to understand why my lawnmower was not cooperating with me. It seemed to have decided to go on strike at a very inopportune time. As I was busy murmuring a few choice words, I detected a noise even more shrill than those coming from me.

It was a strange sound, sort of a reverberating call emerging from one of the garage roof’s eaves. It was a puzzling, chime-like noise.

Upon closer examination, I could tell it was coming from the wind chime attached to the overhang. It was as if one of the long tubes had decided to become a soloist. The sound it was producing was sort of musical but nothing like the normal song of the wind chime.

Then it struck me. The tune was like a tree frog on steroids. The reverberating sound was louder and much more piercing than the chirp the little frog normally produces.

I got out a stepladder and peered down into the three-foot long metal tube. Sure as heck there it was ... a little tree frog looking up at me. It seemed to have found a great place to while its time away while waiting for its favorite time – evening.

I tried my best to get a photo of the little soloist but it had evidently sensed trouble and departed before I could get the job done. Perhaps it was a bit camera shy.

So there you have it. Nothing seems too far out of place here near the woods. Last spring we had a tom turkey roosting on the edge of our birdbath one evening. This year we have a raccoon who seems to enjoy drinking out of a birdbath at about sunset. Now we have a tree frog who has decided to resonate its song to greater heights by blasting it through a three-foot pipe.

Guess I’d better be prepared for things to get really noisy this May and June when Brood X cicadas make their return. After spending the past 17 years underground trillions of them will be primed and ready to sound off as the boys try to attract mates. This to make sure there will be trillions more 17 years from now.

Life goes on!

Ed Rood is the former publisher of the Tri-County Times.