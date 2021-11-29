Collins-Maxwell FFA attends national convention

Contributed news from Collins-Maxwell FFA

Special to the Times

Collins-Maxwell FFA members attended the 94th National FFA Convention Oct. 27-Oct. 30. The group traveled to Indianapolis with Nevada, Baxter, Twin Cedars, Knoxville and Pella Christian.

FFA members attended opening session, participated at workshops and career expo. The group attended Cinch World Toughest Rodeo. Local FFA members also toured the Southside Land Fill and Ozark Fisheries.

There were more than 65,000 FFA members and guests in attendance. It was an action packed three days.