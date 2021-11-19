Ballard community band and chorus perform holiday concert Dec. 5

Contributed news from BCPAA

Ballard Community Performing Arts Association presents its annual holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in the Ballard High School Auditorium in Huxley.

The community chorus, under the direction of Sharon Morrical, will lead off the concert. The community band, under the direction of Brandon Weeks, will perform a variety of holiday selections for the season.

Chorus and band members come from the Ballard community, as well as Ames, surrounding Story County towns and the Des Moines area.

Refreshments will be available.