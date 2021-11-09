Ballard students gear up to stage 3 one-act plays this weekend

Contributed news from Ballard High School

Special to the Times

Ballard High School Drama students have been hard at work rehearsing three one-act plays, “Check, Please,” “Check, Please: Take 2” and “Check, Please: Take 3.” Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Ballard High School Auditorium.

The play is about two characters, Guy (Ethan Lederer) and Girl (Courtney Block), who engage in a series of blind dates while attempting to find their perfect match through a series of blind dates. However, love seems to be eluding them as they happen upon a pirate, a politician, a man who wears a garbage bag, a diehard football fan, a kleptomaniac, a clingy woman, and the list goes on and on.

Senior, and first time participant, Wol Wol said he thinks the play is more fun than he thought it would be. It’s fun to meet friends you didn’t meet before. He was most worried about memorizing lines, but realized it wasn’t as difficult as he thought it would be.

Senior lead, Courtney Block said, “It has been a lot of fun. It is finally all coming together after four years of participating because this is the first time I got the lead.”

Twin sister, Kaitlyn Block is leading from the other side of the stage. As one of two stage managers, she said, “Tech crew is a lot of fun. I have been at it all four years, and it is fun to be the head of it this time. I really liked the former stage managers, so I always wanted to be one.”

This play has 33 actors with over half of them new to the stage. There are also 39 tech workers who have built and painted, worked on props and costumes, and moved set pieces on and off stage to keep the play flowing smoothly.

The students and directors hope to see you at the show. Tickets are available online at ballardhs.seatyourself.biz or in the activities office at the high school.

Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.