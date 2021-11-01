Be part of the music: Sharon Morrical, Brandon Weeks lead Ballard community music groups

Contributed news from BCPAA

Area vocalists and musicians are invited to perform with the Ballard Community Band and the Ballard Community Chorus in preparation for their holiday concert. Band rehearsals start Monday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Ballard High School. Chorus rehearsals start Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 102 Lynwood Dr., Huxley. Please note the change in date, time and location for the chorus, which changed after last week's announcement. The chorus will be directed of Sharon Morrical, and the band will be conducted by Brandon Weeks. Both groups are part of the Ballard Community Performing Arts Association. Rehearsals will be held weekly until the holiday concert, which will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Ballard High School. Membership is open to anyone who would like to join, even if they are not in the Ballard community.