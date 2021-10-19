'Meet the Candidates' in Huxley Thursday night

Contributed news

Special to the Times

The Huxley Public Library is holding a "Meet the Candidates" event on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The an informal evening will be an opportunity for members of the public to have a personal conversation with each candidate. Ask questions, get answers and be prepared to vote on Nov. 2.

"Local elections are the most important elections," Cathy Van Maanen, director of library services, said. "Decisions made by school boards and city councils affect us everyday. Please take this opportunity to meet your candidates and be an informed voter."