Maxwell School Reunion celebrated during Old Settlers

Contributed news

The Maxwell School Reunion was held Friday, Aug. 6, in the Maxwell Area Community Center in conjunction with the Old Settlers Picnic. Classmates reminisced for an hour starting at 4:30 p.m. Then a delicious meal, catered by Kelly Peavey from the Collins-Maxwell Class of 1985, was served by the C-M band and chorus students.

One hundred forty alumni and guests attended. Out-of-state classmates were from Texas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota and Ohio.

One $500 scholarship was awarded to Morgan Day, who will be attending DMACC and majoring in medical radiology. A $700 scholarship was presented to Joshlynn Clark, who will be attending DMACC and majoring in nursing. This scholarship was awarded from the Class of 1966, in memory of their classmate, Nancy Wierson.

The Outstanding Personal Achievement Award was presented to Diana “Toots” Zeiser Holst from the Class of 1985. Toots is the owner of Toots Cuttin’ Parlor on Main Street. She has devoted herself to her clients and her community since her graduation from beauty school. She is a great example of a Maxwell graduate who came back to her home town and has worked hard and given back to her community.

Anniversary classes recognized from 2020 were: 1950, 70 years; 1955, 65 years; 1960, 60 years; 1965, 55 years; 1970, 50 years; 1975, 45 years.

Anniversary classes recognized from 2021 were: 1951, 70 years; 1956, 65 years; 1961, 60 years; 1966, 55 years; 1971, 50 years; 1976, 45 years; 1981, 40 years.

Collins-Maxwell graduates represented were from the classes of 1985, 1986, 2020 and 2021. Our oldest graduate attending was Eleanor Scott Robertson from the Class of 1939. We had four graduates attending who were 90 years and older. Carol Scott Myers, from the Class of 1951, was celebrating 70 years since graduation Mrs. Myers was also be the Grand Marshal of the parade on Saturday.

After a rousing rendition of the school fight song, the evening closed with the singing of "God Bless America." More reminiscing followed and a great time was had by all who attended.