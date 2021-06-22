Firemen honored during Cambridge celebration

Barb McBreen

Special to the Times

Last year the Cambridge Firemen Days parade and celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year people came out to celebrate in full force on June 12.

The Grand Marshals honored in the parade included Rob Plager, volunteer fireman for 27 years; Doris Hackett, volunteer fireman for 24 years; and Dale Hennick, volunteer fireman for 36 years. They were honored for their years of service and for their extraordinary service during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

It was evident that folks were ready to celebrate after a year of shutdowns. All the events were well attended during the three-day festival. Friday night the Ballard Community Band and Choir entertained an audience while the firemen served hot dogs and hamburgers and the Dorcas Hall group served ice cream and pie, followed by fireworks.

On Saturday, the parade included several fire department vehicles from surrounding fire departments, the Ballard Band and several floats. After the parade, folks could get food in the park and kids could played on the inflatables in the park or participate in several games. A silent auction was held in the Dorcas Hall and later in the day the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department hosted a tenderloin dinner.