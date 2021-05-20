Slater History Museum open Memorial Day

Contributed news from Slater Area Historical Association

To honor our veterans the Slater History Museum, 318 First Ave., Slater, will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The museum’s current exhibit, “Life on a World War Two Submarine,” was recently featured on WHO-TV. With black and white photos taken on the sub USS Guavina by Slater resident Bill Schaudt, the life on a 300-foot by 27-foot sub is pictured.

Shown are the tight quarters, the intense camaraderie, and the history of the submarine during World War II, when 20% of the submariners were lost.

Recent additions to the exhibit include “The Submarine in the Viet Nam War,” and the story of one of the last nurses evacuated from Corregidor in World War II, rescued by the submarine Spearfish.

The museum also announces its return to regular open hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, and always by appointment. Call 515-480-9789.