AMES — Iowa State is getting a legitimate, top-tier point guard prospect in Tyrese Hunter, a four-star Milwaukee 2021 product who committed to the Cyclones on Tuesday.

That's according to college coaches the Register texted about Hunter.

Hunter's film from his junior season at St. Catherine's in the Milwaukee suburbs shows a high-playing athlete who's easily the fastest player on the floor. But college coaches love the playmaking ability and versatility on the perimeter of the 6-foot-1 lead guard.

Here's what college coaches told us about the newest Cyclone after his commitment:

High-major assistant coach: "Productive, energetic, playmaking guard. Scores and creates."

High-major assistant coach: "Playmaker."

High-major assistant coach: "Winner! Tough as nails."

High-major assistant coach: "He is a worker, plays with an edge to him. Very good athlete, explosive in transition and has the ability to play-make and score. Can play the 1 and 2. He’s highly competitive."

Mid-major assistant coach: "Really good. I love him. ... Athletic as hell. Plays hard and really mature kid. Has an extra gear to him. Just needs to keep refining his shot consistency."

Mid-major assistant coach: "Crafty and high basketball IQ."

Hunter, Iowa State's first 2021 recruit, is a consensus four-star talent. The 247Sports Composite ranks him No. 79 overall in the 2021 class and No. 13 among the class' point guard. Rivals ranks him 89th overall and 16th among 2021 point guards.

Hunter emerged as a mid-major prospect last summer and fall, landing offers from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, UC Davis, South Dakota State, Bradley, Loyola Chicago and Miami of Ohio by early October of his junior year. Then, Texas A&M tipped the high-major scales with an offer Oct. 18.

Minnesota was the next high-major to offer in February. Then it was Marquette, Florida, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Creighton and Virginia Tech up through April.

Iowa State offered May 12, right before Hunter got offers from Louisville and Georgia.

Hunter picked the Cyclones from a final 10 that also included Florida, Virginia Tech, Miami, Marquette, UConn, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting and pretty much anything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com.