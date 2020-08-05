In an outcome that could only have been expected, the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team witnessed seven of their own earn All-Little Hawkeye Conference honors for their respective 2020 campaigns.

It’s the most All-Conference selections for the Mustangs in the past four years and DCG used their talents to reach the eighth state tournament appearance in program history. Among the seven honorees, four were of the first-team variety followed by one second-team selection and two honorable mention honorees.

First Team:

It should come as no surprise that the four first-team recipients for the Mustangs were seniors Logan Smith and Colby Wigham along with the junior pair of Caleb Dicken and Jordan Sedivec. Those four alone combined for a lot of offensive production for head coach Byron Peyton and his team in 2020. Smith, Wigham, Dicken, and Sedivec combined for a .357 batting average and accounted for nearly 50 percent of DCG’s overall hit total (171). The foursome brought a lot of power to to the table, sporting 58 percent of the teams’ extra-base hit production while also showcasing patience at the plate with 52 combined walks on the season.

Logan Smith

While Smith’s offense was worthy of an All-Conference honor, it was his pitching that stole the show in 2020. Smith was one of just two players to earn a unanimous decision within the conference and it’s not hard to see why. In his second straight appearance as a first-team member (third All-Conference honor in total), Smith dominated opposing bats with his 81 strikeouts which not only topped all Little Hawkeye Conference pitchers, but ranked third across the entire state as well. No conference pitcher matched Smith’s ERA mark of 0.26 as the closest was Oskaloosa’s Wyatt Krier at 1.33. The future South Dakota State Jackrabbit, did all of that while logging nine more innings pitched than anyone else in the conference (54 innings pitched total). His best strikeout game of the season came in a 4-0 win over Newton and included 13 strikeouts for the game.

“Logan is the type of pitcher where if you give him just a few runs, he’s capable of keeping you in the game against anyone,” said Peyton.

Colby Wigham

While known as a solid overall player, Colby Wigham’s bat spoke the loudest. The senior was stingy with the bat and paced DCG’s efforts in doubles with eight on the year, second in the conference only to Indianola’s Tyce Johnson (15). Wigham sported a .386 batting average on the season. That helped him strike four hits in postseason play while also earning at least one run in all but one postseason appearance. He also tied teammate Bryce Jermier for the third-most instances in which he reached base via error (5) within the conference.

“Colby is a great teammate and does a good job of recognizing pitches and you see that in how he hits or talks a walk,” Peyton said.

Wigham also ranked ninth in the conference in total putouts on the season with 91.

Caleb Dicken

There is little doubt that one of the top offensive juniors in the conference is DCG’s own Caleb Dicken. After-all, Dicken did lead all Little Hawkeye Conference juniors with 20 RBI on the season and ranked second in batting average (.400) behind only Norwalk’s Evan Morst (.506). Going further, Dicken ranked top-five among conference juniors in singles (15), doubles (first with 7), triples (1), and total bases (36). Within the state tournament alone this year, Dicken went 3-for-6 with three runs driven in and secured the quarterfinal victory by recording the final out against Benton. Overall, Dicken was third in the conference with 20 RBI on the year.

“Caleb like many guys on this team really put in a lot of work this past offseason and it has really shown,” said Peyton earlier this season. “He really wanted to be the shortstop this year and he worked just as hard defensively as he did on his offense.”

Jordan Sedivec

Jordan Sedivec also ranked as one of the top junior bats in the conference and proved it with 20 runs driven in on the season not to mention striking eight extra-base hits on the year. Sedivec himself was second within the DCG lineup with 12 walks on the year as he boosted his on-base mark to .446 when the season came to a close. The junior may not have swiped a base often but anytime he did, he was successful totaling six stolen bases for the season. Sedivec’s best game came early on in the season when he went 2-for-3 with three runs driven in against Newton.

“Jordan is fun to watch,” began Peyton. “He’s a great team player and he’s got a great attitude which will continue to take him far.”

Second Team

There was one lone second-team selection for the Mustangs and that went to senior Isaac Boley. Despite a bumpy start, Boley ended up putting together quite the season complete with a .311 batting average and 11 RBI for the 2020 campaign. Whether it was his patience that produced 13 walks on the year or his 24 total bases earned, there was no shortage of production coming from the one who donned the number six jersey. This is Boley’s second straight appearance on the All-Conference list.

Honorable Mention

The two Mustangs who received honorable mention honors were seniors Cody Hall and Cole Wessling. Throughout the entire season, coach Peyton had a strong presence behind the plate, so much so that Wessling paced the Little Hawkeye Conference with 183 put outs on the season. Offensively, the future Wartburg player ended his high school playing tenure with a .326 average with 15 hits and nine runs driven in.

Cody Hall also made his presence felt in 2020. The senior graced the All-Conference list for a second straight time on the heels of a .292 batting average and 17 RBI and 19 hits.