There wasn’t enough ammunition to sink the Raiders, putting Woodward-Granger’s softball season to rest as the Hawks (6-14) lost 5-1 against Mount Ayr (10-4) in Friday’s regional semifinal.

Woodward’s night started off on the right foot as Chloe Houge stepped across home plate for the first run of the night. With a 1-0 lead, the Hawks were in good standing as the three teams that held a first inning lead against Mount Ayr this season picked up wins.

But the Raiders had other plans in mind as they tallied two runs in the immediate aftermath.

Putting the pieces back together, the Hawks continued to work with a couple hits and walks to push a runner home — only to be thrown out at the plate. With the missed opportunity and a 2-1 deficit, another two runs passed through the Hawks defense for the Raiders to expand their lead and ultimately defend their turf.

On the night as a whole, W-G posted four hits with Houge, Emma Anderson, Brylee Bice and a Rian Jamison double. Houge and Anderson put in extra effort to get the ball rolling with each stealing two bases.

With nine strikeouts thrown by Mount Ayr’s ace Addy Reynoldss, that wasn’t enough to compete with nine Raider hits to just two strikeouts thrown by Jamison.

This is the second season in which W-G has lost its second round of regional play after having early exits in the couple seasons prior to head coach Jessica Wyant’s arrival.

After defeating the Hawks, the Raiders pushed forward with a 4-3 win over Earlham in the regional championship to secure the No. 10 spot in the Class 2A state tournament.