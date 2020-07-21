LETTS — Hailey Sanders is happy to help make history at Louisa-Muscatine High School.

Monday night, Sanders and second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine’s softball team rallied from behind to defeat No. 13 Wilton, 5-2, a the Class 2A regional championship game.

That win sends the Falcons to the state tournament for the third straight year.

Second seed Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) will play seventh seed Underwood (14-4) in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. July 28 on Dodger Diamond at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

"It means the world to me," Sanders said. "I’m so excited and I’m so happy that I got to be a part of that, the making of history at L & M."

The Falcons won the Class 2A state championship two years ago with a 4-3 decision over Iowa City Regina in the title game. Last year, Louisa-Muscatine moved up to Class 3A and finished second to Davenport Assumption.

The Falcons are back in 2A this year.

"It’s awesome," L-M head coach Bryan Butler said. "I was nervous before this game. Wilton is a very good team and they’re well-coached. They were on a roll and they came in here and got two runs right off the bat and put the pressure on us. We responded and that’s what we’ve been doing lately. We get down and we respond."

Trailing 2-0, Louisa-Muscatine scored all of its runs in the second inning. With one out, Beth Butler doubled and Mae Cox coaxed a base on balls. Mallory Mashek singled Butler home, Kenzie Kissel singled and Kylee Sanders bounced into a fielder’s choice that scored Cox.

McKenna Hohenadel then crushed a three-run homer to right center, giving the Falcons the 5-2 lead.

Wilton scored an unearned run in the first inning on a hit batsman, a wild pitch and two passed balls. The Beavers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on sophomore Ella Caffery’s solo homer.

"Obviously, scoring those five runs really changed the momentum," Hailey Sanders said. "They kind of got quiet. We were all rallied up and fired up. I just knew that my defense had my back and the offense would come around at some point. I didn’t really get frustrated about that. I just played my game."

Hailey Sanders (14-2) was the winning pitcher. She gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks. She struck out nine.

"We were hitting the ball well off of their pitcher," Butler said. It was a long game. You give up two runs in the first two innings and then you have to make it up. The way we were hitting the ball, we pushed them all across in one inning. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot later in the game, but Hailey was dialed in. We’ve got a lot of confidence in her to finish the game."

Louisa-Muscatine finished with 10 hits off two Wilton pitchers. Kissel led all hitters with a double and two singles in three trips. Hohenadel went 2-for-3.

Mila Johnson was the losing pitcher. She gave up five runs, all earned, on five hits and a walk in three innings. Freshman Grace Madlock relieved the last three innings and gave up five hits, but no runs.

The Falcons (18-5) ended their regular season on a four-game losing streak, losing each time to a ranked team in a higher class. They lost twice to No. 4 (Class 3A) Williamsburg, once to No. 3 (4A) North Scott and once to No. 10 (5A) Pleasant Valley. Their only other loss came earlier in the season, falling to No. 9 (5A) Bettendorf.

"I think that prepared us really well," Hailey Sanders said. "We’ve kind of been struggling with hitting through regionals but I think tonight we really came around. I feel their pitchers were more of what we saw before post-season. I think it really prepared us at the plate."

"I think it makes a tougher team," coach Butler said. "We played the 4A and 5A schools just to prepare for these games in regionals. One thing that frustrates me is when I hear about teams pounding other teams, but you scrap and this time of year you move on and that’s what we did all three (regional) games. We kept making the plays when we needed it."

Wilton ended its season at 14-4.