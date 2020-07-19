The season didn’t end the way Ames wanted it to during Friday’s Class 4A substate quarterfinal game with Fort Dodge.

The Little Cyclones fell to Fort Dodge on its home field, 4-0.

With the loss came plenty of tears - especially from the senior class. But the pain the players and coaches felt was actually a positive.

It meant the program is headed in the right direction.

“We’ve established ourselves and set the foundation for the future,” Ballard head coach Nick Steenhagen said. “Obviously my heart breaks for the seniors. It’s hard to talk about and think about the work that we put in. But the whole year we’ve been about legacy.”

Last year Ames went 8-31. There wasn’t a lot of enthusiasm within the program.

Enter Steenhagen.

He built Ballard, a 3A program from just down the road from Ames, into a winner. The Bombers went 25-9 and won the Raccoon River Conference championship last year and have a shot at state this month.

Steenhagen immediately showed that he cared about the players and wanted them to heavily invest in his program. They responded quite favorably.

“We just came out with a different energy this year,” Ames senior shortstop and pitcher Cameron Gallt said. “Coach brought it. He made us think we could be good.”

Ames won its opener over Saydel in a triangular on June 20 at Saydel. But then they were pounded by defending 2A state champion Van Meter later in the day, 21-3.

The Little Cyclones were then shut out by Des Moines Lincoln in their home opener. The losses had parents and fans of the program thinking here we go again.

But this was a different team.

Ames came back to edge Ottumwa (2-1), blank Knoxville (5-0) and sweep a doubleheader with Des Moines North with a pair of decisive 11-1 wins. The Little Cyclones dropped their next game to a Gilbert team that ended the regular season ranked sixth in 3A and then reeled off four straight victories before July 4 - sweeping Des Moines Hoover and topping Marshalltown and Des Moines East.

The Little Cyclones split a doubleheader with Marshalltown on July 6 then downed a Roland-Story team ranked seventh in 2A. They dropped their next three games after losing to Des Moines Roosvelt and getting swept by an Ankeny Centennial team rated eighth in 4A.

But the regular season ended with Ames sweeping Fort Dodge by scores of 6-4 and 15-3. The Little Cyclones couldn’t make it three in a row over Fort Dodge on Friday as Dodge pitcher Mason Bockoven proved to be too much.

“We came out here on Monday and put up 25 runs total,” Gallt said. “We couldn’t put up any today - it just wasn’t our day.”

But that didn’t take away from what the Little Cyclones did. They went 12-8 - getting four more wins than last year in half the amount of games played.

Steenhagen credited the leadership of his seniors for making that happen.

“We got younger guys out early,” Gallt said. “Austin Gabrielson, Brayden (Beelner), Ben (Amador), Clayton (Elbert) - we all had them going in the fall. They were working just as hard as us and that shows they’ve got a bright future.”

Gallt, first baseman Ben Schwartz, outfielder Nathan Withers, pitcher Parker Choate, Jake Gorman and Darryl Laser-Webb formed the Little Cyclone senior class.

Gallt hit .299 with 13 runs and 11 RBIs and Schwartz had a breakout year by hitting .444 with 11 doubles, two homers and 24 RBIs. Withers hit .242 and made 21 putouts, Choate posted a 1.25 ERA in 28 innings, Gorman posted a .346 on-base percentage and Laser-Webb picked up two hits in his four at-bats.

Gallt was also 5-0 with a 1.65 ERA.

“You could just tell the dedication was different in this group,” Gallt said.

Looking back the Ames players and coaches can take solace in the fact that they were even able to compete after COVID-19 hit. Not only did they get the chance to play when the state and Iowa High School Athletic Association made the call in May, they were able to finish the season.

Several teams, including the Ames softball program, have had to call it quits early after someone from within their program tested positive for COVID.

“Obviously our hearts go out to our girls, who had to end last week, and the Southeast Polk’s and the Dowling’s,” Steenhagen said. “For us to play a complete season and have a winning record we were really fortunate about what we were able to do.”

And what they were able to do is make people take notice in their program. Ames plans on being a major player at the highest level of high school baseball in the state.

“I’m just excited for the foundation we’ve established,” Steenhagen said. “We want the classes of 2021 and 2022 to be the best baseball Ames has ever had.”