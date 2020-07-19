In an unfortunate turn of events, the Van Meter softball team saw its season come to a close as they fell in the Region 2 semifinal to Earlham. It was the third time the Bulldogs and the Cardinals faced off within the short 2020 campaign but it was one in which Earlham ended up on top in an 8-2 final.

Prior to Friday’s outing, both teams faced off against each other twice with Earlham taking game one 4-0 in Van Meter while the Bulldogs captured the win in the second battle, 18-6 in Earlham. Prior to the prior games, Friday’s contest included scoring in bunches. In fact, all eight of Earlhams runs were plated in one inning and both of Van Meter’s runs were plated in one singular inning as well.

For Earlham, all eight of their runs came in the massive third inning, putting the visiting Bulldogs in quite the hole down 8-0. Van Meter’s normally potent offense, averaging nine hits and seven runs per game, was limited to just those two runs for the game.

The loss, unfortunately, brings the 2020 season to a close for the Bulldogs, wrapping things up with a 14-9, the sixth straight season where Van Meter has ended the season with a record above .500.

“There’s a lot to be excited about for next season,” said head coach James Flaws earlier this season. “We have no seniors this season so we’re looking at returning everybody for next year and when they come back, they’ll have another year of experience. We won’t be as young of a team next season.”