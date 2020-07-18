Just like the saying, the show did go on for Perry’s Showtime Dance and Tumbling Studio outdoor recital on Saturday, July 18.

Due to COVID-19 and other factors, the recital had to be moved and the relocation site was the Osmundson Manufacturing Company just outside of Perry.

Family and friends flocked to watch around 126 dancers ranging from kindergarten age all the way through the high school level. There was certainly a number of factors that impacted the showcase from location to COVID-19 and of course the heat, none of which prevented the show from going on.

“We wanted to have the recital at Pattee Park but we ran into some brick walls there,” said Showtime Dance Studio owner Carlene Coleman. “Osmundson was so great to offer their space to us free.”

Coleman also mentioned the COVID-19 obstacle as the studio didn’t see a 100 percent return rate due to the virus. The show still went on and gave plenty to cheer about in another installment of the Showtime Dance Studio, now in its 33rd year of operation.

The first show of the day kicked things off at 9 a.m. and went a duration of 35 minutes and was followed by an 11 a.m. recital which lasted an hour. The day concluded with the high school recital, which began at 7:30 p.m.

Each show went off smoothly and everybody got to enjoy dancing, something made in part by the parents of the dancers themselves.

“We have great parents,” began Coleman. “They’ll sit outside in a softball game then come to a dance recital. They help things go smoothly as well.”

The finale of the night also included a shout-out to some of the most veteran members in the seniors. Seniors, who were big driving forces for the show continuing on.

“I have four seniors, three have danced with me for 15 years,” said Coleman. “I was not going to tell them no. If I had to, I would have built a stage at my own home out in the country.”

Those four seniors include Halle Herrick, Chloe Ballard, Avery Grace Miner and Dakoda Strough.

Of course, Coleman didn’t go without mentioning her teachers.

“I’m just the one who comes up with the ideas,” Coleman said. “Like the people who are doing props, and so forth. It takes all of us do put a show like this together.”