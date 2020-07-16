Gilbert is heading into the postseason playing with a sense of urgency.

The Tigers have been rolling along all summer. They won the Heart of Iowa Conference with a 12-2 record — finishing three games ahead of the rest of the pack — and are ranked sixth in Class 3A with an overall record of 18-2.

But they know all too well none of that matters come Friday in their 3A District 3 semifinal game with Iowa Falls-Alden at home. Last year the Tigers tied for the HOIC title and won 24 games only to be upset in the district semifinals by Greene County.

“We’re going to use that fuel from Greene County last year to our advantage, knowing how quickly the season could end,” Gilbert’s ace pitcher Easton Johnson said. “Play every out like it’s your last.”

Playing every out like it’s your last has taken on an entirely new meaning this year with COVID-19.

The virus has caused several baseball and softball teams in the state to end their seasons prematurely due to someone within their programs testing positive. Gilbert’s opponent on Friday had to miss more than half of its season due to a positive case on the team — Iowa Falls-Alden has only played six games.

“Fear of the unknown,” Gilbert head coach Jeremy Eldred said. “I do believe that what our AD (Tim Pezzetti) has put in place for our players and fans is one of the best in the state from what I have seen. We have preached to the team that we all have to do our part in keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

So to say Gilbert will be focused and determined on Friday is an understatement.

“As a team we need to be ready to play no matter who our opponent is,” Gilbert junior Nick Chasey said. “We need to continue to play our game because who knows what could happen if we don’t. Any team can beat anyone, any given day, if they’re not hungry for the W.”

Chasey leads a powerful Gilbert lineup that is averaging 6.7 runs and hitting .299 as a team. Chasey is hitting .418 with 11 doubles, three triples and 18 RBIs, Tucker Hanson .426 with 20 runs, 17 steals and 12 RBIs, Trey Hansen .306 with 12 runs and 10 steals and RBIs apiece, and Johnson .295 with three home runs and 14 RBIs as the top hitters on the team.

But the biggest strengths of the team have been on the mound and in the field.

Gilbert has only allowed an average of 2.8 runs per game. The Tigers have done this despite injuries limiting Chasey and Jacob Papesh — their top projected pitchers behind Johnson — to a combined 6 ⅔ innings of work.

“Easton Johnson has led us on the mound as to be expected,” Eldred said. “Bryce Bruggeman and Sam Vanderpool have also been solid for us.”

Johnson is 3-0 with 28 strikeouts against just eight walks and a 1.27 ERA in 27 ⅔ innings. Bruggeman is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 23 ⅓ innings and Vanderpool 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 20 ⅓ innings.

Junior Ty Paul is also throwing well — he is 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA in 22 ⅓ innings.

Senior Johnny Hart and freshman Cal Eldred have provided valuable innings as well, with both pitchers sporting a 1-0 record. Hart has a 2.33 ERA in 12 innings and Eldred a 0.78 ERA in nine.

Defensively Gilbert is fielding at a 94.2-percent success rate.

“Our outfield flies and goes and gets it,” Jeremy Eldred said. “We have had a lot of moving parts in the infield. Our ultimate utility player has been Spencer Clatt. He has played third, shortstop, second base and outfield.”

Iowa Falls-Alden enters Friday’s game with a 1-5 record. The Cadets are hitting just .214 with a pitching staff ERA of 8.32.

“They have had a tough season,” Jeremy Eldred said. “Coming back to play after taking two weeks off due to COVID would be hard. They really have not been able to get into a groove.”

Sophomore Carter Arends is the top hitter for IFA with a .467 average, one double and four RBIs, and junior Dylan Madden is hitting .389 with three RBIs. Senior McKade Eisentrager is the top Cadet pitcher with a 1-1 record and a 5.88 ERA in 8 ⅓ innings.

Even though the game appears a mismatch on paper, the Tigers aren’t taking anything for granted. They want to come up sharp and atone for their performance in last year’s semifinals.

“We will need to capitalize when we have runners on base,” Chasey said. “Last year during the postseason we did not do that. We will use that as fuel this year.”

Should Gilbert advance, the Tigers will face the winner of Clear Lake and Humboldt in the district finals next Monday. The substate finals are next Wednesday against the winner of 3A District 4.

But Gilbert is taking it one game at a time and hoping to stay healthy. If the Tigers make it through to Des Moines, Johnson said they have one goal in mind: “Win state.”