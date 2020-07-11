Matt Campbell isn’t a huge fan of playing a college football season during the spring. His brand of football starts in late August or early the first week of September. It ends in December or January.

He’s a coach, and a darn good one. Campbell will adapt to what people trying to combat the coronavirus mandate — because he has to.

But unlike in past years, coaches aren't in charge of college football. The virus is in charge.

If it’s starting what could be a very good Iowa State season Sept. 5 against South Dakota at Jack Trice Stadium, that’s super. If it’s starting later? That’s all right, too. Conference games only? Commissioner Bob Bowlsby simply responded "No," when asked Thursday if an announcement would be coming soon.

No Cy vs. Hawk? No problem. This season, whenever it starts, is about adapting. It's not about tradition.

"You just stay ready," Campbell told reporters Thursday. "Anywhere, anytime, anyplace has always been our motto, anyways.

"Whatever comes our way, we’ll be able to handle it. Whether that’s Sept. 5, whether that’s in the winter, or whether that’s in the spring of 2021 — our kids want to play football. Our kids want to have the opportunity to get on the football field and play. I know we’ll be ready for that."

When, however, is a gigantic question. The Ivy League announced Wednesday that it will not sponsor any fall sports. Many programs have been temporarily shut down because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Coaches, like Campbell, are doing their best to keep players’ minds on what they can control. Wearing masks. Staying away from social gatherings. Hunkering down in apartments when not at the football facility. Staying away from people you don’t know.

Maybe it’ll pay off with some semblance of a season that starts in around Labor Day. Maybe. It’s a topic that’s been discussed everywhere the past few months. Now it’s even in the locker room.

"As a player, you question with all this work that we’re putting in now, is it going to be worth it down the road?" quarterback Brock Purdy wondered. "Are we going to have a season? It’s real. It’s a real question, to be honest, that the whole team has."

College teams are working toward a normal start. What happens after that is one of the great unknowns. Campbell spoke with reporters, by the way, before the news swirled Thursday about the Big Ten playing only conference games, which means no Cy-Hawk game for 2020.

"We can’t control what’s going on outside," Campbell said during his first extensive interview in a while. "We can’t control what we don’t know. What we can control is what’s going on in our bubble.

"You can get so caught up in everything else that’s going on outside of our walls, that you can deviate from where you need to be. Where we all need to be right now is to stay ready, and prepare our young people."

Just four people associated with the Iowa State football program have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to fans from athletics director Jamie Pollard two weeks ago. That’s far fewer than many other Big 12 programs. All are back with the program, Campbell said.

It started with a great medical plan. It included sacrifice by players.

"Those are life choices where the 21 or 22 hours (players) are not in the facility that they’re going to have to make," Campbell said. "It’s really easy to say that, but it’s hard to do that.

"We’re dealing with 18- to 22-year-old young people that are continuing to grow. We’re continuing to educate them on what it’s going to take to be able to train and continue to prepare for our football season. Our kids so far have done a great job investing.

"They're giving up a lot of personal sacrifice for the betterment of the whole, but they've done a great job, and I'm really proud of them."

Some players will test positive during the season, regardless of how well programs mitigate risk. Some scheduled games won’t be played. Some teams may play 12 regular-season games, and some might play only conference opponents.

"There’s no book for this," Campbell said.

He knows that he can’t keep star players, like Purdy, in bubble wrap between now and whenever what would be his junior season ends.

"We play a sport where injuries do occur," Campbell said. "All 105 players are critical to your success, because you never know when your number is going to get called. "That's how we built our program. And it's going to be really critical to our success going forward, whether we’re dealing with a virus that could hold a player out a week or two weeks, or whether you're dealing with an injury."

Purdy summed up best, the great unknowns:

"The only thing we can control is what’s in front of us. Whatever the call’s going to be as far as having the season now, or in the spring or if we’re not going to have one — that’ll come.

"To be honest, if we freak out about it right now, that’s not going to do us any good."

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has been writing for the Des Moines Register for parts of six decades. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com.