There was a 54-minute lightning delay, then second-ranked (Class 3A) Davenport Assumption provided the thunder.

But it was just for the first half-inning of a non-conference softball doubleheader at Wagner Field Thursday night. Then it was the Grayhounds making noise.

Assumption jumped out to an early lead and won the first game, 9-5, but 14th-ranked (Class 4A) Burlington bounced back to take the nightcap, 9-1.

Burlington’s record went to 15-5, Assumption’s to 14-5.

In the first game, Assumption sophomore Maddie Loken launched Adessa Brandenburg’s second pitch over the wall in right-center for a 1-0 lead. An Olivia Wardlow double, two walks, three Burlington errors and a sacrifice fly provided four more quick runs for a 5-0 lead before the Grayhounds had a chance to bat.

"That first inning, things just weren’t working," Burlington coach Larry Heath said. "I mean the girl hit the home run to lead the game off, but the other four runs were unearned. We just got a slow start. That’s one thing I said to our team, that after that inning I thought we outplayed them. I think that’s very key for us because we’ve had some games where we doubt ourselves. I think this is a big win for us to come back in the second game and win 9-1."

Burlington crawled back into the first game in the second inning, scoring three runs on Hannah Heuvelmann’s two-run double and Brynn Casady’s RBI-single. Casady, batting ninth in the order, got another RBI-single in the fourth inning. Burlington’s final run of the game came in the sixth on Brandenburg’s sacrifice fly to second baseman Wardlow in shallow right field. That scored Paige Yeager, who reached base on a pinch-hit single. She added a double in the seventh inning, but was left on base.

"We hit the ball, got some key hits, and played defense," Heath said.

Brandenburg, the starter, lasted just 2 1/3 innings and took the loss. She gave up seven runs, just two earned, on three hits and six wallks. She struck out one Knight.

Freshman Leah Maro was the winning pitcher. She gave up four earned runs on six hits and a walk in four innings. She struck out three.

Carley McGinity went 3-for-4 to lead Burlington. Yeager was 2-for-2 and Casady went 2-for-4. The Grayhounds banged out 10 hits with five coming from the bottom three batters in the lineup.

"The bottom part of our lineup was getting some key hits and runs," Heath said. "It seemed the top of our order was a little quiet. Second game, obviously, it was different. I’m just really happy that they came back. Assumption is a great program. They’ve won three consecutive state championships. I know it’s a little bit different pitching staff for them, but there are still a lot of really good players on that team from teams that have played in state."

In the second game, Assumption was never really in it. Burlington led 2-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after the second. Eight of Burlington’s 10 hits came from the top four batters in the lineup.

Winning pitcher Kayla Norton led the hit parade with two singles, a double, a run and three RBIs in four plate appearances. Lydia Allen-Barnes went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Brandenburg had two singles and picked up an RBI via a sacrifice fly,

Norton went the distance for the win, giving up one earned run on three hits and five walks in seven innings. She struck out four.

"I think she did an excellent job," Heath said. "I’d like to keep the walks down. I think that’s just the way it is with our pitching. Overall, she had some situations where she was probably down in the count, but stepped back and refocused and got some outs. That was a good game for her because Monday she kind of struggled a little bit with her strike zone and things that just didn’t seem to work too well. It was a good comeback win for her."

Lauren Loken took the loss, giving up five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Heath said he wanted to play Assumption later in the season "to get focused for the tournament."