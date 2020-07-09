The Hawks are postseason-ready.

After going toe-to-toe with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-5) for nine innings in a tied ball game, No. 5 Woodward-Granger (15-4-1) pulled away with a 9-2 victory over a state tournament hopeful team.

Stepping into the 10th inning with the game still tied 3-3, virtually every Hawk said they were ready to go home but wouldn’t leave without collecting another W.

With Bryce Achenbach in scoring position, Worth Henry hit a line drive by the shortstop to drive in the 4-3 run. That wasn’t enough of a cushion to leave satisfied.

Brandon Worley then drove in Jay Dorenkamp for the 5-3 lead. Over the next five plate appearances, the Hawks posted four more runs including a two RBI double from Tate Lettow to help return to the top of the order.

That momentum led into a breezy finale with the Hawks giving just five chances for the Rockets to make a comeback before closing the game.

Before the Hawks’ surge, the two postseason favorites played remarkably even throughout the night with no team holding a lead greater than one run through the seven regulation innings.

After Eddyville tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning off two runs, the game turned into a marathon outing for the Hawks. Woodward-Granger had put in a hundred miles on the road to meet the Rockets, who had received a number of votes in the latest Class 2A polls.

Eddyville proved to have plenty of gas in the tank with starting pitcher Jared McCrea going seven innings with 108 pitches. Woodward had even more mileage to spare with a pair of aces splitting time on the mound.

Alex Bice drew the start for the first 5.1 innings, letting by three runs (one earned) before Reese Jamison stepped in for the save. While the go-to shortstop threw four walks, he allowed only one hit and struck out seven more batters for a shutout over four innings in addition to his contribution at the plate.

Jamison, Achenbach and Colby Tague all at the top of the order led the team with two hits apiece. Henry, Lettow and Jack Grell had the Hawks’ other three hits. Combined with four walks for the Hawks, both teams earned 13 runners on base. The difference came from the gloves in the field with both teams committing six errors, only Eddyville’s mishaps came at a higher cost down the stretch.

With the win, Woodward is now 8-5 — the most wins in Class 2A — in games against teams with winning records.

Up Next: Panorama (10-2)

This is a warm-up for a potential meeting in a couple weeks again in Granger as the Panthers are the two-seed in the Hawks’ substate bracket. The two are expected to face each other again in two weeks.