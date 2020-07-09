The 7th annual Memorial Golf Tournament was held in sweltering conditions on Sunday, July 5 at the Perry Golf and Country Club. For the first time, no individual was honored in a memorial tribute, owing to COVID-19 and concerns regarding family travel. The Perry Golf and CC honors all who have fallen to this dangerous virus.

Western Illinois University golfer, Kolby Chup, won this year’s tournament with a narrow one stroke victory over former Perry High School golfer Nick Luett. Chup carded a 27 hole total of 102 (-6), with an opening 18 hole score of 69, followed by a 33 in the Championship 9 holes.

Luett also had a great day, opening with a 68, and he followed that up with a 35 in the last 9 holes to fall one shot short of forcing a playoff. Gianni Chiodo grabbed 3rd place in the Championship Flight with an even par score of 108 (74,34).

In the Senior Division (50 years old & over), Larry Hodges fired a blistering 6 under score of 66 to take the championship. Jerry Gieseke took 2nd with a 71 and last year’s senior champion, Bob Gilroy, took 3rd place with a 75, winning on a card back.

In the first flight, Rocky Sposato fired a 77 to take first place, winning on a cardback over Frank Chiodo who also carded a 77. Jeff Chiodo had a 78 to finish in 3rd place.

In the 2nd flight, John Little took top honors with an 81. Terry Nielsen fired an 82 to take 2nd place, winning on a card back over Jim Lucia who also had an 82. And in the 3rd flight, David Little won first place with a score of 90. Brent Waters grabbed 2nd place with a 91, winning on a card back over Dan Vollstedt who also had a 91.

A total of 42 golfers competed in the open division and 10 golfers competed in the senior division.